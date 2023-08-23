Two Sanford Area Soccer League (SASL) teams made the trip to Boone last weekend and brought hardware back to Sanford after a strong weekend on the pitch at Appalachian State University’s Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

The 2009 SASL Fury, who won a North Carolina state championship in the spring, shut out four opponents to easily take the Appalachian Classic title with a combined score of 18-0. Meanwhile, three age levels up, SASL’s 2006 Courage, who won the Appalachian Classic title last year, repeated this season.