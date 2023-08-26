I trawl through gardening social media groups to keep up on what people are discussing and someone asked some great questions the other day: “Does a seed packet have to specify “heirloom” in order to harvest the seeds for planting next year? I know that it’s not good to try and harvest hybrid seeds, but what about seeds labeled “organic”?” There is a lot to unpack here, so lets get started.
Does a seed packet have to specify “heirloom” in order to harvest the seeds for planting next year?
No! You can save seeds from any vegetable and fruit plants in your home backyard, as long as they are not collected from patented plants! You know you have a patented plant when the label has a plant name followed by “PP” and then a patent number. This is very rare in vegetable and fruit plants sold to backyard vegetable growers, so don’t worry too much about that.
You should collect seeds from the fruits and vegetable plants that you liked to eat and that performed well in your garden. By saving seeds from those plants you are trying to select for offspring for next season that you should like and should grow well. This is very basic plant breeding! All you have done is maximize the work that your pollinators did for you by hybridizing two parent plants. We’ll get to “hybrids” in a second.
There is another hidden question here about genetics. Many consumers and backyard gardeners are concerned about “GMOs” or “genetically-modified organisms” in their food and gardens. The use of genetic modification for vegetables and fruits for backyard growers is, again, very rare. Genetic modification, in the technical scientific sense, means taking the genetic materials from one organism and inserting it into another, non-related organism through a specific scientific process. Scientists have come up with some clever ways to do this that would not be applicable to or possible for a backyard gardener. (Check out Purdue University’s great guide to GMOs.)
I know that it’s not good to try and harvest hybrid seeds, but what about seeds labeled “organic”?
First off, no, the seeds do not have to be labeled “organic”. Whether or not a person wants to only use “organic” seed is a personal choice rather than a necessity.
The next part is a bit more complicated. The person who asked this question has made an assumption here about “hybrid seeds”. What are hybrid seeds? This usually refers to a specific variety made by crossing a known male and female plant together to get desirable traits. Think ‘Better Boy’ tomato. There are many others though. You will usually see these indicated with an “F1” or “F2” after the name on the label.
Well, for anyone who has grown a ‘Better Boy’, one of the most popular “hybrids” on the market, and seen the tomato seedlings pop out of their compost pile the next year knows, their ‘Better Boy’ made seed that was viable (i.e. living) and those seed germinated into new plants. Is that bad? Not necessarily! The rub comes with flavor and performance. Depending on how the genetics from your female (i.e. mom, who made the fruit and seed) and male (i.e. dad, who donated pollen) recombined after pollination, you could have a great plant or a poor-performing plant. Chances are, though, that those seedlings are not going to taste anything like that ‘Better Boy’! Bummer!
Hybridization is a naturally-occurring process though! Pollination is the movement of pollen from the male part of a plant to the female part of a flower, either by the wind or by an animal. Sometimes this movement is between two different plants, sometimes it is the same plant. The resulting process is similar to what happens when humans make children though. The genetic information from mom and dad combine to create something new! This happens each time a seed is made in each vegetable plant, too!
So, for you backyard gardeners who have that favorite tomato plant or really like a certain type of collard green, let that plant “go to seed” and save the seeds to grow your plants for next year!
For more information about saving seeds from your garden, contact your local NC Cooperative Extension Office.
Amanda Wilkins is the horticulture agent at the NC Cooperative Extension Office in Lee County.
