You can save seeds from your heirloom vegetables to continue desirable traits.

 Photo by Amanda Wilkins

I trawl through gardening social media groups to keep up on what people are discussing and someone asked some great questions the other day: “Does a seed packet have to specify “heirloom” in order to harvest the seeds for planting next year? I know that it’s not good to try and harvest hybrid seeds, but what about seeds labeled “organic”?” There is a lot to unpack here, so lets get started.

First question

Amanda Wilkins is the horticulture agent at the NC Cooperative Extension Office in Lee County.