It was 11 years ago that Princeton High School set a state record when it charged all the way to the 1A regional final, winning more state playoff games than it had won in a hard-luck regular season filled with tough opponents.
The past two seasons, Scotland has acted at times like it wanted to give that Princeton team a run for its money.
In both 2021 and 2022, the Fighting Scots went into the postseason with an unimpressive record, but then went on to make a playoff run both years, reaching the 3A regional final one year and the second round the next. After regular seasons filled with challenging opponents and inconsistency, the Scots peaked at the right time.
While proud of their postseason runs after disappointing regular seasons, Scotland is aiming for more consistency going forward. The Fighting Scots have been winning big for years, but not as much as they had been in the 2010s.
The Scots, who are favored to win the 3A half of the conference by both the coaches and media polls, will have a new quarterback under center when the season gets under way. Two-year starter Carter Revelle had one more year of high school to play, but moved to Eastern Randolph during the off-season. Replacing him is junior Ji’san McPhatter, who got into three games at quarterback last year, completing 6 of 17 passes for 50 yards. McPhatter beat out senior Grant McCoy for the job during 7-on-7’s this summer.
Head coach Richard Bailey told the Laurinburg Exchange recently that he has a lot of confidence in McPhatter throwing the ball, especially when the offense is geared toward his strengths.
The Scots ran the ball twice as often as they threw last year, and return their leading rusher, senior Zay Jones, who ran for 982 yards on 129 carries in 2022, scoring 10 touchdowns. However, any plans by Scotland to throw more will have to account for the team’s three top receivers all graduating.
Defensively, Scotland returns its Nos. 2 and 3 leading tacklers, senior linebacker Malcom McGirt (56) and senior safety Chase Odom (43). McGirt led Scotland both in tackles for loss and sacks.
Scotland opened the season with a four-team scrimmage at home on Aug. 9. Their regular-season schedule is again challenging, but the true test will come in the last three games. On Oct. 13, the Scots will host SAC favorite Pinecrest, then travel to Lee County, their main rival for the top 3A spot in the league, and then finish up with Richmond. These three games will likely decide how the conference breaks down this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.