CAMERON — Scottie Latoya Stroud, 38, of Cameron, died Wednesday (08/09/23) at her home.
Ms. Stroud was born on March 17, 1985, to Reginald Stroud and Tonya Green Lee. During the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, she entered into eternal peace at her home, leaving an empty hole in the hearts of her loved ones.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four children; Rashawn Worthy Stroud, Aaniyah Seymore and Za’Carie Seymore, all of Cameron and Brian Seymore, Jr. of Kinston; her mother; Tonya Green Lee (Robert) of Fayetteville; her father, Reginald Stroud of Cameron; grandchild, Amoura Dior Worthy Stroud; grandparents, Raymond (Carolyn) Stroud, who was her “Rock” and Clyde Green; four brothers, Mitchell Patterson and Javon Lee, both of Fayetteville, Robert Lee, Jr. of Sanford and Forrest Tucker of Cameron; four sisters, Janice Green of Charlotte, LaTonya Green and Amonique Stroud, both of Sanford and Robin Lee of Fayetteville; aunts, Bessie Tysor (Patrick) and Vonetta Stroud; uncles; Charles Marsh, Warren Anderson (Shelia) and Ashley Green (Sharain); godchildren; Deja Weatherspoon, Nyomi Thompson and Zy’Mya J’nae Stroud-Ray; great uncle; Donald White (Viola); two stepmothers; Denise Stroud and Loretta Stroud; five very special and favorite cousins/friends; Justyn Stroud, Seniqua Feaster, Ralph Massey, Brian Seymore and Krystle Felix, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends whom she loved.
A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Johnsonville AME Zion Church, 18719 NC HWY 27 W., Cameron. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
