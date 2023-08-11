CAMERON — Scottie Latoya Stroud, 38, of Cameron, died Wednesday (08/09/23) at her home.

Ms. Stroud was born on March 17, 1985, to Reginald Stroud and Tonya Green Lee. During the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, she entered into eternal peace at her home, leaving an empty hole in the hearts of her loved ones.