I can’t think of a time in which so many public controversies rest on a single, abstract principle of constitutional government? This principle is the separation of powers. Here are some of its recent political manifestations:

• The U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked President Biden’s attempt to transfer hundreds of billions of dollars in debt from student borrowers to federal taxpayers. The federal constitution gives Congress the power of the purse, not the president, and the statute Biden cited as giving him sweeping authority to transfer debt did no such thing.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.