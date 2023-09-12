Not only is September the beginning of the fall season, it’s also Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Lee County Libraries joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.
From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. Library cards are the key to accessing a wide range of entertainment and resources in an easy and budget-friendly way. This complimentary service can be accessed with a simple sign-up application at any local library branch.
Interested in trying a new hobby, or thinking about starting or growing a small business? The library’s got you covered. From tech help to experience kits, Story Time Bags to public computers, Lee County Libraries offers a variety of materials and resources to accomplish your goals.
There’s something for everyone at Lee County Libraries and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. Lee County Libraries, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit https://library.leecountync.gov or stop by the library anytime during business hours.
“During September, the Lee County Libraries will host a walk-up Library Card Sign-up table for anyone to get a library card,” Director of Library Services Beth List said. “We welcome the public to come in and learn about library resources and check out our exciting programs throughout the month, every month.”
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Library cards are available at both the Main Branch, located at Hawkins Ave., and the Broadway Branch during business hours.
