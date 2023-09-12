Not only is September the beginning of the fall season, it’s also Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Lee County Libraries joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. Library cards are the key to accessing a wide range of entertainment and resources in an easy and budget-friendly way. This complimentary service can be accessed with a simple sign-up application at any local library branch.