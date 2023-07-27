SANFORD — A funeral service for Shelby Jane Russell Grogan, 86, of Sanford, who died Sunday was Wednesday at the Sanford Church of God with Pastor Mike Horton officiating. Burial followed on Thursday at Buffalo Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Williams presiding. Those gathered around the graveside sang special hymns.
Pianists were Britton Altman and Sarah Mason. Vocalists were Greg Russell, all of Shelby Grogan’s daughters, Denise and Art Smith, Bobby Mason, Bobby Williams and Kim Mason. Eulogies were given by Carmen Eckard, Caroline Archer and Olivia Cournoyer. All of whom were close family to Shelby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.