SANFORD — Shelby Jane Russell Grogan, 86, of Sanford,, died Sunday (07/23/23) at her home, surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Sanford Church of God with the funeral service following at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Horton officiating. The family will also be receiving friends at the Grogan family home. A private burial will follow Thursday morning at Buffalo Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
Online condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
