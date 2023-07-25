SANFORD — Shirley Allen Stone, 83, of Sanford, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Monday, July 24, 2023.
She was born in Harnett County on June 16, 1940 to James Pearce Allen “J.P.” and Viola Wilson Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Stone and brother, Leon Allen “Shorty”. Prior to retiring, Shirley worked at Coty and Wee Care Day Care. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, eating at IHOP and drinking a cold Coca-Cola.
She is survived by her son, Royce Cummings, Jr. “Ricky” and wife, Sheila of Sanford; daughter, Tammie Cummings Kelly and husband, Greg of Sanford; sisters, Joyce Patterson of Lillington and Betty Hicks of Sanford; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Kelly “Katie” and fiancé, Tyler Gallupe and Heather White and husband, Luther; great-granddaughter, Julianna White; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Joyce Mason Allen and a special caregiver, Shirley White.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 26 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Cool Springs Methodist Church cemetery.
