SANFORD — Shirley Allen Stone, 83, of Sanford, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Monday, July 24, 2023.

She was born in Harnett County on June 16, 1940 to James Pearce Allen “J.P.” and Viola Wilson Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Stone and brother, Leon Allen “Shorty”. Prior to retiring, Shirley worked at Coty and Wee Care Day Care. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, eating at IHOP and drinking a cold Coca-Cola.