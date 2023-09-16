NEW HILL — The outdoor warning sirens around Harris Nuclear Plant will be tested multiple times during the weekdays between Sept. 18 and Sept. 29. This required testing is necessary to ensure sirens are operating optimally after completion of maintenance activities. During this time, individual sirens will be tested in short 20-second increments. These tests will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This testing is separate from quarterly testing. The next quarterly test will take place on Oct. 11, which will be a three-minute test of all sirens.