Southern Lee tennis hit the road Wednesday and came away with a Sandhills Athletic Conference road win, downing Richmond 7-2.

The Lady Cavaliers won five of the six singles matches to earn the team win even before doubles were played, and then also claimed two of the three doubles matches to finish up. Richmond was only able to match Southern at the top of the order, getting wins at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. The Lady Cavaliers were much stronger farther down the line.