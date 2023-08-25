Southern Lee tennis hit the road Wednesday and came away with a Sandhills Athletic Conference road win, downing Richmond 7-2.
The Lady Cavaliers won five of the six singles matches to earn the team win even before doubles were played, and then also claimed two of the three doubles matches to finish up. Richmond was only able to match Southern at the top of the order, getting wins at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. The Lady Cavaliers were much stronger farther down the line.
This dominant performance lower in the order meant that Southern all but won the match even before the top players for each side finished. At No. 4 singles, CE Bryan didn’t lose a single game in blanking Jentry Denson 8-0. At No. 6, Gina DeCerto nearly matched her, taking an 8-1 win over Colbie Covington. No. 3 Blaire Young downed Madison Grimes 8-3 and Logan Hickman beat Ella Scott 8-4 at No. 5 singles.
The two top singles matches were split. The Lady Raiders’ Hanna Smith beat Evie Eller 8-3 at second singles, but the No. 1 match was a narrow 9-7 victory for Kate Jackson over Neely Turner and meant that Southern went to doubles up 5-1, having already won.
Turner and Smith got a second team point for Richmond in the No. 1 doubles match, beating Jackson and Young 8-5. But the No. 2 singles was an 8-2 win for Eller and Bryan over Grimes and Denson, and at No. 3, Hickman and DeCerto teamed up to beat Scott and Covington 8-5.
This was the second match of the season for Southern, which lost 8-1 to Chatham Central on Aug. 17. Bryan had the lone point for the Lady Cavaliers in that one.
Southern travels to Pinecrest on Tuesday evening.
