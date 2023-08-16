On the first day of the new academic year, the first college commitment in the Sanford area took place.
Cooper Harrington, one of the three aces who helped Southern Lee reach the 3A East Regional final last spring, started off his senior season by becoming the third member of the trio to commit to a Division I college program. Harrington, who is beginning his senior year at Southern, announced Monday that he will play at Liberty University starting with the 2025 season.
Harrington pitched 49 1/3 innings over 15 appearances for the Cavaliers, striking out 56 and walking 14 while posting a per-9 ERA of 2.37. He, along with graduated teammates Kale Scruggs (Campbell) and Pierce Bouwman (USC Upstate), combined to throw 171 of the 201 innings played by Southern Lee in the 2023 season.
Harrington also played every day in the field when not pitching and hit .264 with two home runs, 23 runs scored, and 15 RBI. He was one of five Southern Lee players named to the All-Conference team.
During the team’s outstanding stretch run, Harrington came up clutch several times. He earned saves in the final two games of the regular season, both of which were wins for the Cavaliers over arch-rival Lee County and allowed them to pass Lee to win the 3A half of the Sandhills. In the third-round win at Currituck, he hit a two-run homer that tied the game after Southern had fallen behind. Then, in Game 1 of the 3A East championship series, he pitched six innings without allowing an earned run, although the game got away from the Cavaliers in extra innings after he’d left.
Following the spring season at Southern Lee, Harrington hit the summer travel circuit and played for the Carolina Cubs 2024 National team. In July, he was clocked as high as 87 mph on his fastball.
Harrington was the only player representing Lee County on the Carolina Cubs National team, but became the fourth member of the team to commit to a Division I program following graduation. The Carolina Cubs program regularly churns out top college and pro prospects and has its name for a reason, as it was founded and still led by Ricky Keith, an longtime scout for the Chicago Cubs.
Harrington has been a mainstay of the Southern Lee pitching staff since his joining the varsity during the 2022 season. During his sophomore campaign, when Southern went 16-10-1 and made it to the second round of the state playoffs, he had an ERA9 of 2.11 in 42 2/3 innings of work, striking out 37. He was on the short end of several hard-luck losses where the Cavaliers struggled to put runs across, but was still second to Scruggs in several pitching categories.
Harrington has also played both men’s tennis and basketball during his time at Southern Lee, but his college prospect status has always been in baseball, where he is the latest in a mini-dynasty his family has formed in local athletics. His father Tommy, entering his second year as Southern’s head coach, was a multi-sport standout at Lee Senior in the 1980s. His oldest brother Thomas is a top prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system; a second brother, Blake, was a teammate at Southern in his sophomore season; and he has a brother and sister, Ben and Elizabeth, both at SanLee Middle School.
Harrington is the first commitment of the school year, but Southern Lee already had one college commitment by a senior during the summer. Late in the travel ball season, softball standout Carrie Ellen Bryan declared for Wingate University.
