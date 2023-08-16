HARR 1

Cooper Harrington, a standout pitcher for Southern Lee the past two seasons, committed to Liberty University on Monday. Harrington join the Flames after graduation in 2024.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

On the first day of the new academic year, the first college commitment in the Sanford area took place.

Cooper Harrington, one of the three aces who helped Southern Lee reach the 3A East Regional final last spring, started off his senior season by becoming the third member of the trio to commit to a Division I college program. Harrington, who is beginning his senior year at Southern, announced Monday that he will play at Liberty University starting with the 2025 season.