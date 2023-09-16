The question for Southern Lee in Friday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference opener at Richmond wasn’t whether the Cavaliers could compete with the Raiders. The only question would be if they could hang around and go the distance with a team that has three times the numbers.
This was the problem last year, and it proved to be so again this season. Southern was down by a touchdown late in the second quarter and moved inside the Raiders’ 30-yard line before Richmond stopped them on downs amid a controversial play where two players, one for each side, were ejected. However, the Cavaliers went to the break down just one score.
That was the last hurrah, though. The Raiders drove for a quick score on their first possession of the third quarter, Southern turned the ball over deep its own territory to lead to another quick score, and things snowballed from there. Richmond had a 28-point third quarter and went on to defeat Southern 55-33 for its first win of the season.
The Cavaliers (3-2 overall) actually scored the first two touchdowns of the night, hitting paydirt just 92 seconds into the contest for a 7-0 lead, and then pushing it to 13-0 at the 8:46 mark after Richmond (1-4) turned the ball over deep in its own territory.
Richmond then answered with two scoring marches of its own, both of which ended in touchdown runs by Jaliel Green, and the score was tied at 13 seven seconds into the second quarter. The Raiders took a 20-13 lead with 4:20 left in the quarter and Southern immediately marched in the other direction looking for the tie, but the Raiders halted the drive inside their own territory.
The Cavaliers didn’t score again until late in the game. Southern scored three times in the final 15 minutes of game time and Richmond scored once.
During Thursday night’s JV game at Richmond, a Southern player whose name was not released to the media sustained an injury during a kickoff with 2:56 remaining in the contest.
The Raiders held a 41-12 lead at the time of the injury, and the game was ended by mutual agreement. The player was taken by helicopter to the hospital for evaluation.
Southern Lee will host Scotland next Friday night.
