The question for Southern Lee in Friday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference opener at Richmond wasn’t whether the Cavaliers could compete with the Raiders. The only question would be if they could hang around and go the distance with a team that has three times the numbers.

This was the problem last year, and it proved to be so again this season. Southern was down by a touchdown late in the second quarter and moved inside the Raiders’ 30-yard line before Richmond stopped them on downs amid a controversial play where two players, one for each side, were ejected. However, the Cavaliers went to the break down just one score.