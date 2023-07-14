BRYAN 1

Carrie Ellen Bryan has chosen Wingate University as her destination following graduation from Southern Lee next year. The Southern Lee softball standout is currently competing for the NC Challengers 18U national team.

 Contributed Photo

Southern Lee rising senior Carrie Ellen Bryan has been traveling all over the country this summer with the NC Challengers after a season at Southern Lee where she led the team to the state playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

Bryan’s plan all along was to showcase her talents for a shot at playing college softball, and she recently made her decision after receiving multiple offers.