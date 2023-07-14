Southern Lee rising senior Carrie Ellen Bryan has been traveling all over the country this summer with the NC Challengers after a season at Southern Lee where she led the team to the state playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
Bryan’s plan all along was to showcase her talents for a shot at playing college softball, and she recently made her decision after receiving multiple offers.
Bryan announced last Friday on her Twitter account that she had committed to the Bulldogs after visiting with several other schools and their staffs in recent weeks.
“I am super excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Wingate University. I would like to thank my coaches, family, teammates, and everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my journey,” Bryan said in her tweet making the announcement.
Bryan hit .559 for Southern Lee this season, with 12 doubles, three home runs, 36 runs scored and 25 RBI. Southern went 10-10 this season, a milestone after 10 straight losing campaigns for the Lady Cavaliers, and made it to the 3A state playoffs. She is hitting close to .400 this season against national competition with the Challengers, who play many teams filled with recently-graduated seniors who have accepted Division I and II offers.
Wingate, last year’s South Atlantic Conference champion, is a Division II power that made the NCAA Regionals in 2019 and 2022 and made it to the Super Regional in 2023. Wingate lost two games at eventually D2 national champion North Georgia to end the season at 48-17.
She will play one more season at Southern in the spring of 2024 before joining the Bulldogs. Currently, she and her Challengers teammates are at the Atlanta Legacy tournament in Marietta, Georgia, where she played her first two games Thursday as the starting shortstop. The Challengers went 1-1 and will play twice this evening, facing Georgia Impact Deyton at 4:20 p.m. and New Jersey Gators Premier at 7:40. Tomorrow, they take on Pegasus Gold at 8 a.m. to finish pool play.
