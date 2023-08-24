After a slow start to the new season, the Southern Lee volleyball team has picked up the pace.
The Lady Cavaliers took losses in their first three matches of 2023, starting with a four-set loss at Jordan-Matthews 10 days ago. Southern then played Overhills twice and lost both matches, although the team was much more competitive the second time around.
That turned out to be a sign of good things to come. The Lady Cavaliers earned their first victory Monday evening, when they scored a five-set revenge victory over Jordan-Matthews, and picked up their second win the next evening, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 at Western Harnett.
Southern, which has three seniors, six juniors and a sophomore on its 10-player roster this season, lacks height compared to many of the teams it will have to play this fall. The Lady Cavaliers will have to compensate by out-working and out-defending their opponents. For most of Tuesday’s match, they did so against a Western Harnett team which has already faced two of Southern’s conference rivals, Lee County and Union Pines. All three sets were competitive at the start, but Southern was able to pull away in all of them.
The first set was the closest, and wasn’t decided until the Lady Cavs won three of the last four points. The set was tied at 4, 11, 16, 20 and 22, but Southern was ahead most of the way. Western took its only lead when Shay McCants capped off a 5-0 run for the home team with a kill that put them in front 15-14. However, it then committed attack errors on three of the next four points and never led again. Another attack error at 22-all put Southern ahead for good, and on the next point, Priyanna Tabon served an ace. The Eagles held one set point but then Hannah Ray hit a rocket off McCants’ hands to take the set.
The second set saw a lot of the same. The set was tied at eight different points, the last time at 17 after some strong play up frony by Western’s Faith Woodard had helped them come back from four points down to briefly lead at 11-10 and then bounce back from being down 17-13. With the score at 18-17, Ella Kellogg had a winner on a drop shot, and two points later, Brooke Scotton deftly sent a bump-shot just inside the line to make it 20-17. Kellogg then served an ace for a 21-17 edge, and after a time-out, Ava Sharpe slammed a kill through a block attempt. Southern ultimately ran off eight straight points to capture the set, prevailing 25-17 after back-to-back aces from Kellogg.
Set three opened with back-to-back aces by the Eagles’ Grace Andersen, but then the Lady Cavaliers re-asserted themselves. With the score tied at 5, Southern’s Parker Howard blocked Western’s Grace Bancroft, sparking a 4-0 run for the visitors. Southern never trailed again, although Western fought back hard after the Lady Cavaliers reached a 14-8 lead and Eagle coach Matthew Smith asked for time. A strong rally for the home team started on an ace by Andersen, and Southern didn’t get a side-out again until they scored to make it 15-12. However, momentum remained with Western and they closed to within a single point, at 16-15, on a dink shot by Woodard. But Southern won the next point and that was as close as the Eagles would ever get again. Their Sierra Stewart had an ace to make it 19-17 but then committed a service error, and Southern was ascendant the rest of the way.
Scotton did a strong job of setting up the Lady Cavaliers on the attack, and Tabon covered the floor well in defense. Official stats had not yet been tabulated and released as of Wednesday evening.
The Lady Cavaliers will have a week to work on things before they begin Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday at Richmond.
