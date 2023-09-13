SAC SOCCER 1

Southern’s Krystian Maciejewski and his teammates picked up a huge conference win Monday night when the Cavaliers stunned Pinecrest 2-1 in overtime on the road.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Someone other than Lee County and Pinecrest now has something to say about the 2023 Sandhills Athletic race.

In the first two seasons of the league’s current alignment, Lee County won the SAC title by outperforming the Patriots. Southern Lee won the conference tournament two years ago, but outside of that one week, the Cavaliers had not been able to kick the door down and make the Yellow Jackets and Patriots take note.