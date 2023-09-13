Someone other than Lee County and Pinecrest now has something to say about the 2023 Sandhills Athletic race.
In the first two seasons of the league’s current alignment, Lee County won the SAC title by outperforming the Patriots. Southern Lee won the conference tournament two years ago, but outside of that one week, the Cavaliers had not been able to kick the door down and make the Yellow Jackets and Patriots take note.
On Monday night, they invaded Patriot territory and did just that.
Southern scored a goal in the second overtime session and defeated Pinecrest 2-1, taking a win that puts the Cavaliers back into the middle of the conference race despite a road loss to Richmond last Thursday.
The Cavaliers (4-3, 2-1 SAC) had lost 2-0 to Pinecrest in the finals of the Battle For The Bell tournament to open the season in August. This loss didn’t hurt Southern in the conference standings, but what did hurt the Cavaliers were a few incidents of ill-timed weather that sidelined the team for 17 days. Southern has since played four times in six days, with up-and-down results, but appears to be back in form based on what occurred Monday.
Neither team scored in the first half, but each managed to find the back of the net once in the second as the match went into overtime. Southern received an excellent performance in goal from junior keeper Danis Cabrera, who played the entire 100 minutes and held the Patriots (5-2-1, 0-1-1) to just a single goal.
The Sandhills race appears to be wide-open. Pinecrest’s draw in league play came last week against the same Richmond Raiders who beat Southern. However, Richmond is just 1-1-1 in conference because it was beaten by Hoke (9-2, 2-1). Lee County stands alone at 2-0 with wins over Union Pines and Hoke, but the Jackets (5-3, 2-0) lost at the end of last week in a non-conference match with Holly Springs, and played a non-conference match against Rolesville on Tuesday before visiting Pinecrest tonight at 7.
As for Southern, it hosts Hoke tonight at 7 in another important early-season match for the conference race. The Bucks’ lone losses this season have come at United Eight Conference leader Lumberton and two-time defending SAC champion Lee.
