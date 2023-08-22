For the second year in a row, Southern Lee had to settle for second place in the annual Battle for the Bell soccer tournament in Fayetteville.
The Cavaliers tore through the first two rounds of the eight-team showcase, hammering Gray’s Creek 9-0 and then Jack Britt 4-1 to make their second straight appearance in the championship game. However, Sandhills Athletic Conference rival matched them in the other half of the draw, downing Cape Fear 1-0 and then Terry Sanford 4-0.
In the all-SAC finals, the teams were scoreless throughout the first half, but the Patriots tallied two second-half goals to prevail 2-0 and remain unscored-upon in the team’s first 240 minutes of soccer this fall.
Southern (2-1) has this entire week off to absorb the lessons of the first week of play and will return to the pitch on Monday of next week to host Western Guilford. The first SAC match of the season will be two days after that, at Richmond. The loss to Pinecrest in the Bell final will not count in the conference standings.
Crusaders start season strong
Grace Christian had something of a rebuilding year in 2022, when the Crusaders followed up their state championship with a 9-12 season, but still reached the second round of the NCISAA 2A state playoffs. This year, Grace is a 3A team but is competing as an independent. The Crusaders will try to earn a state playoff berth and high seed by performing well on the field.
So far, so good. Grace opened its season Thursday evening with a 7-0 win at Freedom Christian, and then downed The Burlington School 7-1 in its home opener Friday evening.
The Crusaders blew open their first match with five goals in the second half of their shutout against Freedom.
Sophomore Colton Weiant had a hat trick for Grace, with Rylan Rosenfeld, Jackson Capp and Colton Fetzer all scoring as well.
The match with TBS was similar, with the Crusaders again holding a 2-0 lead at the break and then scoring five times after it.
The Crusaders will visit John Paul II Catholic today at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.