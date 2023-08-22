For the second year in a row, Southern Lee had to settle for second place in the annual Battle for the Bell soccer tournament in Fayetteville.

The Cavaliers tore through the first two rounds of the eight-team showcase, hammering Gray’s Creek 9-0 and then Jack Britt 4-1 to make their second straight appearance in the championship game. However, Sandhills Athletic Conference rival matched them in the other half of the draw, downing Cape Fear 1-0 and then Terry Sanford 4-0.