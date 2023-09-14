Lee County and Southern Lee had their first meeting of the tennis season Tuesday evening, although it required a change of venue to get the two teams on the court for their Sandhills Athletic Conference showdown.

The schedule had originally called for the first meeting to take place at Southern Lee, but renovations to the Lady Cavaliers’ tennis courts are still under way, so the schools agreed to move the match across town to Lee County, which recently received refurbished courts of its own. Nevertheless, Southern swept all six singles matches and doubles were not played, taking a 6-0 victory.