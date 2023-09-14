Lee County and Southern Lee had their first meeting of the tennis season Tuesday evening, although it required a change of venue to get the two teams on the court for their Sandhills Athletic Conference showdown.
The schedule had originally called for the first meeting to take place at Southern Lee, but renovations to the Lady Cavaliers’ tennis courts are still under way, so the schools agreed to move the match across town to Lee County, which recently received refurbished courts of its own. Nevertheless, Southern swept all six singles matches and doubles were not played, taking a 6-0 victory.
The Lady Cavaliers, now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, were challenged by Lee at the top of the order but proved much stronger down in the lineup. Lee County was shut out in two individual matches and won just one game in another. The lineups for both teams include a number of players who have been competing for a few seasons now.
The Nos. 1 and 2 singles were dogfights. Kate Jackson beat Allie Johnson 8-4 and Evie Eller held off Grace Britton 8-6. The No. 3 singles match started a few minutes later than the others, but saw the Lady Cavs’ Blaire Young defeat Brooklyn Underwood 8-0. CE Bryan prevailed for Southern at No. 4 by beating Peyton Koneski 8-1. Logan Hickman scored an 8-3 victory over Macie Witt, and Gina DeCerbo topped Rachel Montgomery 8-0 at the bottom of the order.
With the match decided and uncertain weather in the area, the teams did not contest the doubles.
Both teams are slated to return to action at home today. Southern Lee will host Richmond and Lee County will receive a visit from Union Pines. Both matches will start at 4 p.m.
