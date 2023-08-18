Thrift stores have always provided an affordable option for people and families on a fixed budget and those looking for a deal, but they do a lot more.
Thursday was National Thrift Shop Day and National Nonprofit Day and Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina (GIENC), celebrated the day providing even lower prices for items in their store and showcasing how the organization positively impacts the community in other ways.
The organization provides more than 400 employment opportunities within its 42 Employment Program Centers. The GIENC serves 51 counties in eastern North Carolina, including Lee County and proceeds from its stores fund workforce development programming,free access to educational tools and resources, and aid in combating food insecurity.
The GIENC also provides grants to local and regional tax-exempt organizations. Those awards act as a mission multiplier and ensure that organizations have the resources needed to provide impactful programming within their communities
This year the GIENC announced they would be awarding $1.5 million in grants to 33 community service organizations.
In a statement GIENC President and CEO Christopher Hash emphasized the organization’s mission especially in Lee County and their 42 locations in the eastern part of the state.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve. These grants act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve. We’re excited to partner with these wonderful organizations as they continue to shape improvements within their communities. These grant recipients are already driving change through successful programs that complement our employment, education, and life-enrichment initiatives here at Goodwill.”
Despite it all the contributions made by the GIENC, their stores, and stores like them, are frequented because of the discounted merchandise they sell from donated clothing and appliances to used books and DVDS.
Some who visit these stores call themselves “thrifters” while others just enjoy the hunt of finding a bargain. Some just can’t afford shopping at major shopping centers and Goodwill stores and others provide an affordable alternative.
Estelle Douglas, 65, who lives in Sanford, left a local downtown thrift store Thursday with a blouse, leggings and a placemat.
She said the low prices keep her coming back to shop at various thrift stores and goes to these stores at least twice a week.
Linda McLaurin, 60, of Sanford is a self confessed “thrifter” and says she stops by a thrift store at least once a day.
“I go to stores in Siler City and Fayetteville and the thrift store in Olivia,” she said.
Today she bought a large coloring book for a friend’s child.
She pointed out that what she had on from head to toe she bought at a thrift store and cost under $20.
“If I went to a conventional store I would pay a lot more for the same thing,” she said. “I enjoy finding bargains.”
