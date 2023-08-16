After approving a contract with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct a superintendent search last week, the Lee County Board of Education announced that it will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting, which will take place in the Jimmy L. Love Sr. Board Room of the Core Curricular Building at Lee County High School, 1708 Nash St., with be with Sam Thorp, assistant legal counsel for superintendent searches from the NCSBA.