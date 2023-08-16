After approving a contract with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct a superintendent search last week, the Lee County Board of Education announced that it will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting, which will take place in the Jimmy L. Love Sr. Board Room of the Core Curricular Building at Lee County High School, 1708 Nash St., with be with Sam Thorp, assistant legal counsel for superintendent searches from the NCSBA.
The search has been under way since Dr. Andy Bryan submitted his resignation in May. Dr. Chris Dossenbach is currently serving as interim superintendent.
On Monday night, Bryan, whose contract was bought out by the Lee County Schools for $90,000, accepted an offer to become superintendent of the Edgecombe County Schools and will be paid $183,012, plus the standard benefits offered by the district.
According to the NCSBA, it has been facilitating superintendent searches for more than 20 years and prides itself on “offering a comprehensive search process to recruit excellent candidates from across the country, to provide you with accurate and reliable information about those candidates and, most importantly, to empower you — the elected board of education — to make the best decisions on behalf of your schools and your community.”
The NCSBA has assisted 83 school boards with 199 searches during its 20-year history. The fee for the NCSBA’s services, according to documents in the proposal, is $21,500 plus authorized expenses including advertising, travel or large-scale copying. The total estimated cost is about $26,000.
At its regular meeting last week, the board approved the contract by a 4-2 vote. Board member Sandra Bowen recused herself from the vote because she serves on the NCSBA board. Patrick Kelly and Eric Davidson voted against the measure after the motion to approve the contract was made by Alan Rummel.
Kelly said he wasn’t going to vote for the motion because there was only one bid received — that of the NCSBA.
“Why can’t we do it ourselves and save that $26,000?” he asked.
Davidson echoed Kelly’s sentiments.
“I think this is a place where we can save that money,” he told the board.
Board Chair Sherry Womack said she supported the contract to conduct the search.
“We need to show our community that we have done everything possible to provide the best for our children,” she said. “The $25,000 may seem like a lot for the search — it’s nothing if we don’t find the right person. That being said, I have full confidence in Dr. Dossenbach and in conversations with him, he doesn’t want the community to feel like this was something that was handed to him. I’m as confident as he is that the best person for our Lee County Schools will come forward.”
Rummel said that in reviewing the scope of the work and the items the NCSBA would facilitate for the money, he felt it would be worth it.
“For the amount of man-hours required for the board to conduct this ourselves, regardless of the optics — the good old boy system and all of these things we discussed, I think it’s worth the $25,000,” he said.
The discussion with the NCSBA attorney is the only item currently on Thursday’s agenda.
