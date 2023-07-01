One day after the Sanford Spinners were missing in action both at the plate and on the mound, they had everything working in a dominating victory over the Reidsville Luckies Thursday night.
Kaden Sigmon and Keagan Baxter drove in two runs each, Noah Kessler collected three hits, and the Spinners led wire-to-wire in an 8-0 whitewash of the Luckies at Tramway Park.
The Spinners (13-5 overall, 12-5 Old North State League) had a seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, when they had just four its in a 10-2 loss to the High Point Hushpuppies. The Spinners responded to this Friday with Barton College hurler Jacob Cabaniss, one of their most reliable pitchers, and he delivered to the tune of seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out nine. Sixty of his 88 pitches went for strikes. Lee County High product Nick Pope tossed a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts before Austin Renn completed the shutout with a scoreless ninth.
After allowing a hit to the first player of the game, Cabaniss retired 16 of the next 17 batters, allowing only a walk, before Reidsville’s Travis Hammond doubled with one out in the sixth inning. The Luckies had another double with one down in the seventh, but Cabaniss whiffed his final two batters of the evening to conclude his day.
Cabaniss leads the Spinners in several pitching categories and has a 1.63 ERA in 27 2/3 innings of work this summer.
The Spinners got the only run they needed in the first inning. Cam Cole and Gage Bibey led off the bottom of the inning with singles. The two tried to execute a double steal, but Bibey was caught as the back runner while Cole made it to third base. Sigmon hit a long fly into left field that allowed him to score.
No one else scored until the fifth, when Deyon Cannon led off with a single to left and Cole sacrificed him to second base. Reidsville retired the next man, but Cannon scored when Sigmon reached on an error. This opened the floodgates, and four straight base hits followed, with Baxter, Andrew Shadburn, Kessler, and Kanyon Gagich all getting singles. The spree generated three more runs and a 5-0 Spinners lead.
An RBI double in the sixth from Sigmon drove in Cole, and then Baxter doubled to drive in both Bibey and Sigmon for the final runs of the evening. The Sanford pitching did the rest.
The Spinners are slated to play throughout the weekend. They travel to the second-place Sandhills Bogeys today at 5 p.m., and then visit the Oak City Gliders on Sunday at 5. The Gliders will return the visit here Monday at 7.
