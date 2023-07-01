SPINNERS 1

Jacob Cabaniss pitched seven shutout innings Thursday against the Reidsville Luckies and lowered his ERA to 1.63.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

One day after the Sanford Spinners were missing in action both at the plate and on the mound, they had everything working in a dominating victory over the Reidsville Luckies Thursday night.

Kaden Sigmon and Keagan Baxter drove in two runs each, Noah Kessler collected three hits, and the Spinners led wire-to-wire in an 8-0 whitewash of the Luckies at Tramway Park.