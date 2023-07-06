The Sanford Spinners got off to a slow start in their final game before Independence Day, and a rally in the middle innings came up short in a 7-4 loss Monday night to the Oak City Gliders.
The Gliders, who started the 2023 season with losses in their first seven games but have since played better than .500 ball, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against a Spinners team they had beaten by a single run in 13 innings the night before. Oak City eventually pushed its lead to 4-0 before the Spinners (13-7, 12-7 Old North State League) rallied to close to within 5-4 after four complete innings. However, the Gliders got two more in the top of the fifth and neither team scored after that.
The Spinners had the potential tying run at the plate with two out in the seventh, but otherwise did not seriously threaten in the later innings. Two Gliders relievers allowed just one hit over the final three frames.
Spinners starter Brent Byler was unlucky in the first inning, allowing two infield singles before a one-out double by Nick Reiss put the visitors on top 2-0. Reiss later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. The Spinners loaded the bases in their half of the first but also had three strikeouts and failed to score.
In the third, Brady Groves doubled for Oak City, stole third base, and ended up scoring when an errant throw to third went into left field.
Now down 4-0, the Spinners got back into it in the third. With two out, Danny O’Brien walked to become the first man to earn his way on base for Sanford. Back-to-back doubles by Andrew Shadburn and Keagan Baxter netted two runs and made it 4-2.
The Gliders scored one in their half of the fourth, but the Spinners kept pushing. AJ Ciaccio, Deyon Cannon and Adam Joseph had three straight singles with one out, the last one driving in Ciaccio. A Gage Bibey sacrifice fly brought in Cannon to make it 5-4.
The Gliders got those two runs back in the following half-inning when an error extended the inning with two outs and the next batter hit a double.
The Spinners had just six hits in the loss, two of them by Ciaccio. Baxter reached base three times on a hit and two walks.
Brice Herring struck out four in two scoreless innings and Chris Curler fanned five in two scoreless innings. As a team, four Spinners pitchers struck out 13.
The Spinners have been leading the Central Division of the ONSL for a few weeks now, but the two losses to the Gliders have reduced that edge to just percentage points over the Sandhills Bogeys, who stand at 17-8, 13-8 ONSL. The teams will square off tonight at Tramway Park at 7 p.m. and at Bogey Ballpark tomorrow at 5.
The Spinners’ scheduled Wednesday night non-league game with the Carolina Yankees was cancelled due to weather.
On Saturday, the All-Star Game will be played at Big League Camp in Marion, the home of the ONSL’s Marion Swamp Foxes, who the Spinners haven’t faced this season. Six Spinners were chosen for the East All-Stars and will be in the game: Cam Cole, Adam Joseph, Kaden Sigmon, Gage Bibey, Eddie Thompson and Jacob Cabaniss. In addition, Keagan Baxter was chosen for the Home Run Derby, which starts at 4 p.m. with the game following at 7.
