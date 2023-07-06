The Sanford Spinners got off to a slow start in their final game before Independence Day, and a rally in the middle innings came up short in a 7-4 loss Monday night to the Oak City Gliders.

The Gliders, who started the 2023 season with losses in their first seven games but have since played better than .500 ball, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against a Spinners team they had beaten by a single run in 13 innings the night before. Oak City eventually pushed its lead to 4-0 before the Spinners (13-7, 12-7 Old North State League) rallied to close to within 5-4 after four complete innings. However, the Gliders got two more in the top of the fifth and neither team scored after that.