The Sanford Spinners were back in action for the first time in five days Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, and while the bats were still sharp, the pitching left a lot to be desired.
The Spinners put eight runs on the board against the host River City Skippers of the Eastern Division, but allowed 18 runs on 17 hits and didn’t even get to the ninth inning of an 18-8 loss that dropped the team a half-game behind the Sandhills Bogeys in the race for the Central Division title.
Sanford (14-9, 13-9 Old North State League) never held a lead in its game against the Skippers (14-13, 9-13 ONSL), who jumped ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The Spinners were able to get their own bats going and state in the game, which was at 12-8 in favor of the home team after five innings. However, the Spinners never scored again, and River City added five in the seventh before walking it off with one final run in the eighth inning.
The Spinners used five different pitchers in the game and the only one even close to being effective was Brice Herring, who allowed two runs, one earned, in 3 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. However, he left the game after the sixth inning, and the Skippers immediately loaded the bases with no out in the seventh en route to sending 10 men to the plate and scoring five runs to put the game away.
The Bogeys (21-9, 14-9) are in the middle of a nine-game homestand in which they have traded first place twice with the Spinners. The teams have one final meeting Tuesday night at Tramway Park, but Sanford needs to right the ship in general. The Bogeys are 9-2 in their last 11 games, with both losses to the Spinners, but the problem is that the Spinners are struggling to beat anyone else. Sanford is 3-5 in its last eight games and two of those wins are over the Bogeys.
The Spinners’ trip to Elizabeth City started off badly, when the Skippers had seven consecutive batters reach in the second inning and score five times. Sanford responded in the top of the third, as Adam Joseph hit a leadoff single and Gage Bibey knocked a 1-1 pitch over the left-field fence, but three outs in a row left it a 5-2 game. Unfortunately, the Skippers added six more in their half of the inning, all after two were out and none on base. Herring came in with the score 9-2 and got the Spinners out of the jam, but not before an error let two more runs in.
Down by nine runs at this point, the Spinners tried to claw their way back. In the top of the fourth, AJ Ciaccio led off with a single, Kanyon Gagich was hit by a pitch, and Stephen Kriner loaded the bases with a bunt single. Deyon Cannon singled to right and drove in one run, and then Joseph singled to left and drive in two more. Bibey came up and worked the count full but then struck out, and the Spinners claimed just one more run, after Cannon raced home on a wild pitch. Still, the game was now manageable at 11-6.
The Skippers added one more in the next half-inning, and then the Spinners got two more, as Ciaccio singled and later scored to lead off the fifth, and Landon Haines reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Herring struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth and momentum looked like it might be turning, but the offense couldn’t respond. All three Spinners in the top of the sixth grounded out. They would not get a man past second base for the rest of the evening.
Joseph and Bibey, who hit 1-2 in the order, had matching 2-for-5 lines with a run scored and two RBI. Ciaccio was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. The Spinners rapped out 10 hits but did not draw a single walk all game, while River City had nine to go with its 17 hits.
The Spinners returned home Thursday night for the first of four straight home games. They played the High Point Hushpuppies Thursday night and will face the Reidsville Luckies tonight at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they take on the Skippers at 4 p.m. and on Sunday, the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs, also at 4.
