SPINNERS 1

The Spinners’ Gage Bibey squared around to bunt on this play, but in Wednesday’s slugfest with the River City Skippers, he was swinging away and hit a two-run homer. Unfortunately, the Spinners struggled on the other side of the ball and lost 18-8.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Spinners were back in action for the first time in five days Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, and while the bats were still sharp, the pitching left a lot to be desired.

The Spinners put eight runs on the board against the host River City Skippers of the Eastern Division, but allowed 18 runs on 17 hits and didn’t even get to the ninth inning of an 18-8 loss that dropped the team a half-game behind the Sandhills Bogeys in the race for the Central Division title.