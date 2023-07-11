The Sanford Spinners were in serious need of a victory Friday evening when they went down to Bogeys Ballpark in Pinehurst for their second straight game against the only team that has a realistic chance to beat them for the Old North State League’s Central Division crown.
The Spinners, who had the ONSL’s best overall record in 2022, and the Bogeys, who won the league championship, have picked up right where they left off in 2023 and have swapped the divisional lead a few times. On Thursday, the Bogeys won in Sanford and regained first place after having been looking up at the Spinners for a few weeks.
Sanford returned the favor the next evening, dominating the middle innings and scoring a 10-3 victory that snapped a four-game skid for the Spinners. Sanford (14-8, 13-8 ONSL) regained the top spot in the Central with a win, and held it when Sunday’s games were rained out following Saturday’s All-Star Game in Marion.
With 10 games left on the schedule before the playoffs, the Spinners have a narrow percentage point lead over the Bogeys (18-9, 14-9) of .619 to .609. No other team in the division, which includes High Point, Reidsville and Oak City, is closer than four and a half games. Neither team is a contender to have the league’s best record, as Hendersonville is 17-4 in ONSL games and Brunswick is 16-6, but the Spinners and Bogeys are third and fourth, respectively.
Sanford got a strong start out of Chris Curler, a sophomore from Potomac State (WV) College and one of five PSC players on the team. Curler worked five innings, allowing five hits and two runs, before giving way to his college teammate Eddie Thompson, an ONSL All-Star. Thompson was perfect through two before Brice Herring (Methodist University) tossed the final two frames. Curler departed with a 3-2 lead, and then the Spinners took control with a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
The Spinners took a 1-0 lead in the second when AJ Ciaccio hit a one-out double and scored when Cam Cole reached on an error with two out. The Bogeys claimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning, but Keagan Baxter walked and later scored in the third to tie the game. In the fourth, Sanford went up 3-2 following a leadoff walk to Deyon Cannon and a two-out RBI double from Andrew Shadburn.
Cannon and Cole singled with one down in the sixth, and then Cole scored on an error. Baxter then started off the next inning with another walk, followed by singles from Brady Nathison and Kanyon Gagich. There were no more hits in the inning, but the Spinners got them all home before the Bogeys could retire the side.
Sanford tacked on three more insurance runs in the ninth thanks to a rally that began with a single from Landon Jones (Grace Christian/Belmont Abbey), and later featured an RBI single from Adam Joseph and a double by Shadburn.
Joseph and Shadburn both drove in two runs, while Cole scored three and Baxter two. Nathison had three hits and a run scored, Shadburn and Gagich each had two hits, and Baxter walked four times.
Weather permitting, the Spinners hosted the High Point Hushpuppies late Monday night and will visit the River City Skippers Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
