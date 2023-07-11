SPINNERS 1

Cam Cole led off for the Spinners in Friday’s 10-3 win over the Sandhills Bogeys and scored three times.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Spinners were in serious need of a victory Friday evening when they went down to Bogeys Ballpark in Pinehurst for their second straight game against the only team that has a realistic chance to beat them for the Old North State League’s Central Division crown.

The Spinners, who had the ONSL’s best overall record in 2022, and the Bogeys, who won the league championship, have picked up right where they left off in 2023 and have swapped the divisional lead a few times. On Thursday, the Bogeys won in Sanford and regained first place after having been looking up at the Spinners for a few weeks.