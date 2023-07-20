SPINNERS 1

Nick Pope found himself in the unenviable position of trying to cool off a red-hot rival Tuesday night. Pope, who graduated from Lee County last month and joined the Spinners for the summer before moving on to Southeastern Community College, delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the team’s 13-1 loss.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The season is far from over for the Sanford Spinners, but when it is over, they will probably want to forget Tuesday’s performance.

The Spinners were locked in a first-place showdown with the rival Sandhills Bogeys, but the anticipated game turned into an early blowout, as the homestanding Spinners failed to score until the sixth inning and were mercy-ruled 13-1 in seven innings at Tramway Park.