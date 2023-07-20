The season is far from over for the Sanford Spinners, but when it is over, they will probably want to forget Tuesday’s performance.
The Spinners were locked in a first-place showdown with the rival Sandhills Bogeys, but the anticipated game turned into an early blowout, as the homestanding Spinners failed to score until the sixth inning and were mercy-ruled 13-1 in seven innings at Tramway Park.
The win game the Bogeys (24-11, 17-11 Old North State League) a lead of a game and a half over the Spinners (16-12, 15-12 ONSL) with just four games left for Sandhills and five for Sanford. While the Spinners are not mathematically eliminated from winning the Central Division, they are more likely fighting for one of the other three playoff berths for teams that didn’t win their division. There are four teams battling for those spots. Lexington is 16-11 in ONSL games, Clayton 16-12, and both Sanford and Pineville are 15-12. The Spinners have a favorable schedule, since all of their remaining games are with Reidsville and High Point, both of whom have losing records, but this also means they cannot help themselves by beating any of the teams ahead of them.
The Bogeys have won 11 of their last 14 games, and two of the three losses were to the Spinners, who they will not face again unless it’s in the playoffs. They also will not face another team with a winning record for the rest of the regular season.
Tuesday’s game was never really competitive. The Spinners came in 3-2 this season against the Bogeys, but the visitors scored two runs in each of the first two innings and then added three more in the third for a 7-0 lead right out of the gate. Sanford has not been intimidated by such deficits this season and has an 11-run comeback win and a seven-run comeback win, but Bogey pitcher Noah Carter wasn’t having any of it Tuesday. The 6’5” Elon University sophomore from Siler City pitched six innings and allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight. Wesley Landis pitched a scoreless seventh before the game ended.
Sanford’s lone run came in the sixth with the score already 13-0. Aaron Kimbel led off the inning with a single and moved up on a passed ball. With two out, the Bogey first baseman booted a Kaden Sigmon grounder and extended the inning, and Brady Nathison capitalized with an RBI single to left.
The Spinners had just six hits in the game, including two each by Nathison and Kimbell.
Jacob Cabaniss started the game for the Spinners but struggled and was out of the game in the third inning. Nick Pope, who graduated from Lee County High School last month, found himself toeing the mound at Tramway against a red-hot rival in an important game for the second time this season, having relieved in a May 3 conference tournament game against Southern Lee. Pope got his team out of the inning and then pitched out of a jam in a scoreless fourth, but ran into some trouble of his own in the fifth. A six-run fifth against Pope and Eddie Thompson ensured that the Bogeys would take this one.
The Spinners were off Wednesday night and host a doubleheader against the Reidsville Luckies starting at 4 p.m. tonight.
