A slow start, both on the mound and at the plate, doomed the Sanford Spinners Monday night in a road trip to face the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs at Founders Field in Bolivia.

The host Surfin’ Turfs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first three innings of play. The Spinners couldn’t get on the board until the fifth inning, and while they outscored Brunswick the rest of the way, they still lost the game by a 12-7 count and dropped a half-game behind the Sandhills Bogeys going into a first-place showdown with that team Tuesday evening.