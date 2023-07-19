A slow start, both on the mound and at the plate, doomed the Sanford Spinners Monday night in a road trip to face the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs at Founders Field in Bolivia.
The host Surfin’ Turfs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first three innings of play. The Spinners couldn’t get on the board until the fifth inning, and while they outscored Brunswick the rest of the way, they still lost the game by a 12-7 count and dropped a half-game behind the Sandhills Bogeys going into a first-place showdown with that team Tuesday evening.
The Spinners (16-11, 15-11 Old North State League) are likely to make the six-team postseason tournament in the ONSL barring a complete collapse, but winning the Central Division over the Bogeys (23-11, 16-11 ONSL) would ensure this. Sanford has five games remaining after Tuesday, weather permitting, with the last games of the regular season coming on July 25. The Bogeys will play four more after Tuesday.
The Surfin’ Turfs, who led the East at 23-7, 21-7 ONSL, jumped all over Spinners starter Nate Galloway, a Wake Tech freshman, and the three Sanford pitchers who followed, Coleman McGinnis, Gage Bibey and Kaden Sigmon, are all primarily position players as the Spinners chose to rest their top arms for the Bogeys showdown for first place. The four Sanford pitchers allowed 13 hits and walked nine between them.
Down 8-0 in the fifth, the Spinners got on the board when Stephen Kriner led off with a double and Adam Joseph followed with a single. Kriner moved to third base on the hit and scored on a groundout by Bibey. The Spinners then cashed in after Andrew Shadburn and Kanyon Gagich were both hit by pitches ahead of a Landon Jones double to left that cleared the bases.
Jones, a Grace Christian School graduate, had one of his best games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI. Jones began the game as the DH but later moved to left field.
The Surfin’ Turfs had gotten all of those runs back and led 12-4 before the Spinners scored again. Shadburn, Gagich, Jones and Brady Nathison opened the seventh with four straight singles, the last of which netted an RBI. The Spinners got one more run on a double-play grounder before the inning ended.
Three singles from Bibey, Sigmon and Gagich produced another run in the eighth for the final 12-7 score.
Joseph, Gagich, and Jones all had two hits for the Spinners.
The Spinners are off until they host the Reidsville Luckies for a doubleheader tomorrow night, starting at 4 p.m.
