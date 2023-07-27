As the final weeks of the Old North State League became something of a battle of attrition, the Sanford Spinners stayed upright and found their way into the league playoffs for the second year in a row.
The Spinners didn’t get in as divisional champions this time around, but a four-game winning streak that included two forfeits by depleted rivals enabled to them finish at 20-13 (19-13 ONSL) and grab the No. 5 seed among the six teams qualifying for the postseason.
The playoff tournament starts today at 2 p.m. at Jack Hughes Stadium in Pineville, which will be the host for all of the games. The Spinners will be playing in the first game against the host Pineville Porcupines, the fourth seed with a record of 21-12 (19-12), who appeared to be out of contention three weeks ago but then won their last seven games in a row and earned a spot in the bracket on their home field.
At 7, the Central Division champion Sandhills Bogeys (27-12, 20-12) will host the Clayton Clovers, a first-year ONSL member seeking to follow in the Bogeys’ footsteps and win the ONSL crown as an expansion team. The Clovers (24-19-1, 18-13-1) were the last team to make it into the field.
On Friday, the winners of those games will advance to the semifinals. Either the Porcupines or the Spinners will face the Eastern Division champion Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs (24-9-1, 22-9-1), while the Bogeys-Clovers winner will take on the second-seeded Western Division champion Hendersonville Honeycrisps (25-11, 22-8).
The championship is a best-of-3 series, with games slated for Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. and a decider on Sunday at 2 p.m., if needed. If any games are rained out, the playoffs can continue through July 31, but this would be the final day of the season regardless of any other outcomes. Many players have already had to return home to their colleges, and carrying the season forward beyond July is not possible.
While the Spinners have faced the Surfin’ Turfs this season, they did not meet the Porcupines and the teams will be playing for the first and only time in 2023 this afternoon. Compared to Sanford, Pineville is a much better pitching team (4.00 team ERA vs. 6.13 for the Spinners), but does not hit the ball as well. Both teams are disciplined at the plate and have team on-base percentages upwards of .400, but the Porcupine offense is very top-heavy. They have four regulars with a batting average of .333 or higher--Ethan McLain (.333), Derek Fay (.348), Cameron Ferrell (.350) and Chris Manriquez (.379)--but also have four players who appeared in 17 or more games and hit under .200, including two who hit just .114 and .029.
The team’s top pitcher is Spencer Cipro, who pitched 47.2 innings this summer, going 4-0 and allowing 36 hits with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 44-19. His ERA for the season was 1.32. The rising junior from Assumption (Mass.) University last appeared on the mound July 22 against Lexington. He could appear against the Spinners, but they might also opt for Britton Adams (2.17 ERA in 29 innings), who worked four innings on Monday; or Garrett Dunn (2.28 ERA in 27.2 innings), who last worked July 19; Collin Otte (3.42 ERA in 26.1 innings), who worked three innings Monday; or even one of a few other pitchers who had respectable numbers.
