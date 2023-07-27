As the final weeks of the Old North State League became something of a battle of attrition, the Sanford Spinners stayed upright and found their way into the league playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Spinners didn’t get in as divisional champions this time around, but a four-game winning streak that included two forfeits by depleted rivals enabled to them finish at 20-13 (19-13 ONSL) and grab the No. 5 seed among the six teams qualifying for the postseason.