The Sanford Spinners didn’t realize it at the time, but when they defeated the Reidsville Luckies in the second game of a Thursday doubleheader, they were playing their final home game of the 2023 season.
The Spinners needed to win out after that game in order to ensure themselves of going to the Old North State League playoffs, and they did—but not in the way they expected to have to do so.
Sanford hit the road Saturday evening and took a hard-fought 6-5 win over the High Point Hushpuppies when Landon Jones’ sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth drove in Coleman McGinnis and broke a tied game. Kaden Sigmon then pitched a scoreless bottom half of the inning. The win upped the Spinners’ league record to 17-13 (18-13 overall) with two games left to play. They were supposed to take Sunday off and then host High Point on Monday night and Reidsville on Tuesday.
The stretch run of the ONSL season has been played with many teams, including the Spinners, in flux as some players have had to return home with the start of a new academic year looming. Some teams out of contention no longer have enough players available to field a viable team. The Spinners found out Saturday that the Luckies were one of those teams, and on Sunday, learned that the Hushpuppies were also out. Sanford’s regular season is over and the Spinners picked up two forfeits for a final record of 20-13, 19-13 in ONSL games.
The three divisional winners, the Sandhills Bogeys, Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs, and Hendersonville Honeycrisps, are already in the playoffs, and the Spinners will finish with 19 league wins, which is the most any of the other contenders can achieve, and two of the other three contenders have to play a game with each other. There is only one, very unlikely, scenario where four teams could all finish at 19-13 and tie for three at-large spots, and the Spinners reportedly hold some tie-breakers. In any case, the regular season will play out through today and then the playoff pairings will be set.
The playoffs start Thursday at Jack D. Hughes Memorial Park in Pineville.
The Bogeys clinched their first ONSL divisional title on Saturday, when they defeated the Oak City Gliders 9-4 while the Spinners were facing the Hushpuppies. The win made them 20-11 in ONSL play and meant they won the Central, since Sanford could win no more than 19 league games.
The Spinners and four other teams not leading their divisions went into the day battling for three open spots in the playoffs. Two of them were playing each other out west, where the red-hot Pineville Porcupines (18-14, 18-12 ONSL) won their fifth straight with a 2-1 win over the Lexington Flying Pigs (21-14, 18-13). The Clayton Clovers (24-18, 18-13), one of this year’s expansion teams, outlasted the Lenoir Legends 11-10 in 10 innings in a wild, back-and-forth contest. However, the Kinston Wingmen, who had played their way back into contention with a hot finish, stumbled in their final league game on Saturday. The Wingmen (18-18, 17-15) won the first game of a doubleheader against the Reidsville Luckies, 7-3. However, the Luckies won the nightcap 3-1. As there are now three teams with 18 league wins and the Wingmen are finished for the season, the loss eliminated them from playoff contention.
But the Spinners were focused on their own game. After getting the first two men on in the first but failing to score, they loaded the bases to begin the second. Gage Bibey singled leading off and then DJ Cardinal and Stephen Kriner drew back-to-back walks. With one out, De’yon Cannon hit a sacrifice fly, and then Adam Joseph lined a double into left for a 3-0 lead.
The Hushpuppies immediately loaded the bases in response, but Bobby Osburn pitched his way out of the jam. However, the home team got a run in the third and another in the fourth to make it 3-2. The Spinners answered in the top of the fifth, when Cardinal forced in Sigmon with a bases-loaded walk and then Kriner drove in Gagich with a sacrifice fly.
Unfortunately, that was all the Spinners could get in regulation. High Point crept back into it, getting one in the bottom of the fifth, then turned two singles and two Spinner errors into two runs in the seventh to pull even at 5. The home team got two on in the eighth but pitcher Nate Galloway held the line. In the top of the ninth, McGinnis was plunked leading off and then Bibey walked. A wild pitch moved them up, and Jones lifted a fly into center that brought McGinnis home.
Cardinal, who plays for San Diego State, had a perfect day at the plate, going 1-for-1 with a run scored, an RBI, and two walks. Gagich got on base four times and Joseph did three times, with two RBI. Galloway earned the win with four innings pitched and just one earned run allowed, and Sigmon got a save.
The Spinners will take a few days off and wait for their playoff assignment.
