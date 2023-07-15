The Sanford Spinners came into Thursday night’s home game with the High Point Hushpuppies needing a win badly. But for most of the night, it looked like they would come up empty. Nothing went right for the team and they went to the bottom of the ninth inning down by five runs and looking like they would fall further behind in the league standings.
And then, as if someone flipped a switch, everything changed.
The Spinners were still down by five when they were down to their last out, but clutch hits by Kaden Sigmon, Coleman McGinnis and Aaron Kimbel, coupled with some equally non-clutch bad defense from the visitors, allowed Sanford to mount a last-ditch rally and tie the game at 7. In the bottom of the 10th, AJ Ciaccio singled home Deyon Cannon and the Spinners had their second improbable victory of the 2023 campaign.
Hushpuppies reliever Blake Stotesbury plunked Cannon, an East Tennessee State freshman, with a 1-1 offering leading off the 10th. Adam Joseph laid down a bunt that moved Cannon to second base, and he took third on the second pitch to Ciaccio when it got away from the catcher. Two pitches later, Ciaccio lined a single to left to win the game.
For nearly any other team, this would have qualified as the biggest comeback of a season. The Spinners, however, came from down 11-0 to win a game back in June, but in that one, they still had eight innings to fight back. This wasn’t the case Thursday night.
The Hushpuppies (9-14, 8-13 Old North State League) shut the Spinners out for the first five innings, and scored single runs of their own in each of the second through fifth to lead 4-0. During this time, the Spinners found themselves plagued by bad luck on batted balls and some questionable calls, but also made some clutch plays, including a first-inning pickoff at second by Ciaccio and pitching and fielding their way out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the third with only one run.
However, the Spinners missed some chances of their own to score, and things went from bad to worse in the top of the sixth, when a hit batsman and a fielding error, the only one Sanford would commit all game, opened the floodgates again and resulted in three more runs. The Spinners were now down 7-0 and had just four innings to get it back.
Sigmon, who was back in the lineup after missing a few games and had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two walks, singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth. With one out, McGinnis doubled and the Spinners were finally on the board. The Hushpuppies loaded the bases to start their seventh, but Ciaccio grabbed a line drive out of the air and doubled the man off first base, then fielded a groundout moments later to retire the side.
Landon Haines walked and later scored in the last half of the inning to make it 7-2, but the Spinners didn’t get any closer in the eighth.
The Spinners’ ninth started with two quick outs and a walk to Cannon in between. It was down to Ciaccio, and on this night, the Sanford Spinners were in good hands with the soon-to-be Catawba Valley Community College freshman, who had a .495 on-base percentage at Apex Friendship High this spring. He looked at two balls and then wore the third to get on base.
Sigmon delivered again, lining a single into right field. The High Point right fielder misplayed the ball and both runners scored, with Sigmon trotting into second base. Then came another break. Andrew Shadburn lifted a fly to right and the defender couldn’t corral the ball. Sigmon scored to make it 7-5 and the inning went on. McGinnis singled and then Landon Jones reached on the inning’s third miscue, this one a boot at second base, as Shadburn scored to make it a one-run game. Aaron Kimbel singled and McGinnis scored on a wild pitch to tie the game before the third out was recorded.
Eddie Thompson walked the first two Hushpuppies of the 10th inning before Ciaccio turned a double play and then fielded a grounder for the third out. Not long after, he delivered the hit that finally won it.
McGinnis went 2-for-4 with a walk, run scored and RBI. Haines walked twice and scored a run, while Cannon scored twice. The Spinners were outhit 14-9 but walked seven times. Thompson got the win for his scoreless inning of work.
The Spinners, now 15-9 overall and 14-9 in ONSL play, still trail the Sandhills Bogeys by a half-game after that team beat the Marion Swamp Foxes 7-0 in another Thursday game. The Spinners’ scheduled Friday game against the Reidsville Luckies was moved to be part of a doubleheader here Thursday due to rain. The team will host the River City Skippers this evening and the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs on Sunday, both at 4 p.m., then play at Brunswick on Monday at 5.
