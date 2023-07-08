The Sanford Spinners went into Friday night’s late game at the rival Sandhills Bogeys needing a win to hold first place in the Eastern Division of the Old North State League going into tonight’s All-Star Game in Marion.
The Bogeys regained first place Thursday night for the first time in a month when they scored a 10-7 win at Tramway Park, a win that put them a game ahead of the Spinners in the divisional standings. It was the third loss in a row for the Spinners and the fifth straight win for the Bogeys, and the combination pushed the defending league champions a game in front of Sanford. The teams played again Friday night. If the Spinners won that one, they will move back ahead by percentage points.
The Spinners (13-8, 12-8 ONSL) got into this position after dropping two close games to the Oak City Gliders while the Bogeys have caught fire the past two weeks. On Thursday, the visitors stayed hot, knocking ONSL All-Star pitcher Jacob Cabaniss out of the box in just 2 2/3 innings with a 6-0 lead already on the board. The Spinners roared back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to get back into the game, but a four-run seventh all but put it away for the Bogeys. Sanford got two runs in the eighth but it wasn’t enough.
The Bogeys (18-8, 14-8) had a huge game from catcher Mayson Dear, a 2023 Union Pines High graduate who will play for UNC Greensboro next year. Dear went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, scoring two runs and driving in three. He and another recent UPHS grad, starting shortstop Finley Spicer, did much of the damage for the Bogeys. Spicer was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Between them, they drove in the first six runs of the game for the visitors.
Spinners fans had little to cheer about until the fifth, when Andrew Shadburn and Keagan Baxter both singled. The Bogeys got two outs, but then Brady Nathison doubled to center and brought both in. This sparked a two-out rally for the home team, as DJ Cardinal walked and then Kanyon Gagich stroked a double of his own, cutting the deficit to 6-4. A wild pitch then allowed another run to score before the Bogeys could get out of the inning.
In the eighth, Deyon Cannon walked and Cam Cole reached on an error leading off the inning, and both scored, Cannon on a passed ball and Cole on a sacrifice fly by AJ Ciaccio.
After Friday’s game, five Spinners will play in tonight’s All-Star Game. Regular play then resumes Sunday with the Spinners traveling to the Reidsville Luckies for a 5 p.m. game. They host the High Point Hushpuppies on Monday night at 7.
