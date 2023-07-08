SPINNERS 1

Sanford’s Andrew Shadburn (left) is congratulated by teammate Brady Nathison (25) after scoring a run. Both players have been productive hitters of late, but the Spinners have hit a bit of a slump.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Spinners went into Friday night’s late game at the rival Sandhills Bogeys needing a win to hold first place in the Eastern Division of the Old North State League going into tonight’s All-Star Game in Marion.

The Bogeys regained first place Thursday night for the first time in a month when they scored a 10-7 win at Tramway Park, a win that put them a game ahead of the Spinners in the divisional standings. It was the third loss in a row for the Spinners and the fifth straight win for the Bogeys, and the combination pushed the defending league champions a game in front of Sanford. The teams played again Friday night. If the Spinners won that one, they will move back ahead by percentage points.