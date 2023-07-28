The ending of the 2023 season for the Sanford Spinners will go down as a day they will prefer to forget at the end of an otherwise successful season.
The team, which got to the end of the season with enough players to complete the season and make the Old North State League playoffs with a four-game winning streak to end the regular season, saw it all crashing down Thursday afternoon in a 17-0 loss to the Pineville Porcupines in the first round of the ONSL playoffs at Pineville’s own Jack D. Hughes Stadium.
The Spinners, who made the playoffs for the second year in a row, end the campaign with a final record of 20-14. The Porcupines, who were red-hot down the stretch and made the playoffs on their home field with a seven-game winning streak, won their eighth straight in a game that was never really close.
Pineville (21-14) scored a run in the first inning to take an early lead, but then added four in the second and three in the third inning to take control of the game. They led 10-0 going to the bottom of the seventh, but no run rule was was used and the game played to a full nine innings. A seven-run seventh inning produced the final margin.
The Spinners had just two hits in the game, a first-inning single by Adam Joseph and a one-out single in the second from Landon Jones. They had their best chances to break through early against Pineville starter Garrett Dunn, a senior with junior eligibility at Coker University, in the first inning. After Joseph’s single, Aaron Kimbel had walked with two out, but Brady Nathison was unable to follow through with a hit. In the second inning, Jones was picked off to end any threat there.
Dunn left after four scoreless innings, but relievers Trent Boone and Jack Renaud held down the fort the rest of the way and never allowed a run or a hit over the final five frames.
Seven Spinners pitchers tried to hold down the Porcupines without much success. Brice Herring pitched a scoreless sixth but no one else was unscathed, as Pineville racked up 19 hits.
The Spinners’ season is complete, but Pineville will advance to take on the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs at 7 p.m. tonight.
