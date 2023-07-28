The ending of the 2023 season for the Sanford Spinners will go down as a day they will prefer to forget at the end of an otherwise successful season.

The team, which got to the end of the season with enough players to complete the season and make the Old North State League playoffs with a four-game winning streak to end the regular season, saw it all crashing down Thursday afternoon in a 17-0 loss to the Pineville Porcupines in the first round of the ONSL playoffs at Pineville’s own Jack D. Hughes Stadium.