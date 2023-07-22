The Sanford Spinners’ bats woke up Thursday evening just in the nick of time.
The Spinners have scuffled in the second half of the 2023 Old North State League season and need a strong finish in order to earn a trip to the ONSL playoffs. Five teams are now in the hunt for three at-large playoff berths, and the Spinners did not help themselves when they lost a late lead in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reidsville Luckies.
Fortunately, after scoring just one run in the first nine innings of the twinbill, the Spinners got their bats going and saved a split on the day, losing 4-1 but then winning 7-4.
The Spinners (17-13, 16-13 ONSL) are still mathematically alive for the Central Division title, trailing the Sandhills Bogeys (25-11, 18-11) by two games with three to play. However, more realistic is the battle for one of the three spots available to the non-division winners. Clayton and Lexington are both 17-12 in league games, Pineville is 16-12, Sanford 16-13 and Kinston 16-14. The regular season ends Tuesday and any further rainouts cannot be made up following that date.
The Spinners are slated to visit the High Point Hushpuppies tonight at 6:30 p.m. and then play at home for their last two games, Monday against High Point and Tuesday against Reidsville, both at 7 p.m.
All of the teams in playoff contention have multiple games down the stretch, and the Spinners played two on Thursday, making up an earlier rainout against the Luckies and then playing the regularly-scheduled game. The Luckies were the “home” team in the first although both games were in Sanford.
Game one was nearly a win for the Spinners, but Reidsville put across four runs in the bottom of the sixth and then held Sanford off the board in the seventh for the win. The Spinners took a 1-0 in the second when Kanyon Gagich led off with a single, moved up on an Adam Joseph groundout and then scored on a Gage Bibey single.
This was the Spinners’ fourth straight loss and made game two a must-win. Getting the call on the mound was recent Lee County graduate Nick Pope, who was scoreless through two and then ran into trouble in the third. Two singles sandwiched around an out gave the Luckies a 1-0 lead. Pope then issued a walk and a single that should have loaded the bases, except that the visitors got greedy and sent the runner home. Spinner left fielder Andrew Shadburn charged the ball, came up throwing, and hit catcher Coleman McGinnis with a perfect throw that nailed runner Kristian Amaro by two steps. Pope then induced a groundout to end the threat.
And then the Spinners’ bats came to life at last.
Deyon Cannon took a hit by pitch to start things off. Kaden Sigmon singled and then Shadburn dumped a single into shallow center to tie the game. An error with McGinnis up allowed Sigmon to score the go-ahead run, and then McGinnis singled to right to make it 3-1.
With head coach Jeremy Palme encouraging his team to go after the Luckies and rattled pitcher Justin Webb, Aaron Kimbel walked on four pitches before the visitors recovered and got two outs. However, Landon Jones became the second local player to step up for the hometown team, as the Grace Christian graduate lined a single into left to bring in McGinnis for a 4-1 lead.
Austin Renn took over from Pope and tossed a scoreless fourth. In the bottom half of the inning, the Luckies plunked Cannon again, and he later scored after a walk to Sigmon and a Shadburn single had moved him up. Reidsville got a run back in the fifth, but more slick fielding by the Spinners saved the day when the Luckies attempted a double steal with runners on the corners. The runner from first made it, but Spinner second baseman Joseph threw behind the runner breaking late from third and McGinnis nailed him at home to end the inning.
Bibey walked and Jones was hit with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Bibey stole third and scored on a Stephen Kriner groundout, and then Jones scored on a ball kicked by the Luckies.
Reidsville got two runs in the sixth, but Sigmon came on in relief of Kimbell to get the third out of the inning and then pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.