The Sanford Spinners’ bats woke up Thursday evening just in the nick of time.

The Spinners have scuffled in the second half of the 2023 Old North State League season and need a strong finish in order to earn a trip to the ONSL playoffs. Five teams are now in the hunt for three at-large playoff berths, and the Spinners did not help themselves when they lost a late lead in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reidsville Luckies.