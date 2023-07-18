After a huge come-from-behind win Thursday night and another rainout Friday, the Sanford Spinners played two more one-run games over the weekend and scored a split.
Saturday evening at Tramway Park saw the team score a second straight walk-off victory, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a back-and-forth battle 6-5 over the River City Skippers, who had beaten the Spinners in a mercy-rule game three days earlier. However, Sunday evening brought a showdown with the Eastern Division leading Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs, and this time the Spinners were on the wrong end of the 6-5 score. Sanford scored twice in the eighth to pull within a run, but three straight flyouts in the ninth left the team short of another comeback win.
The Central Division race, which has long been between the Spinners and the Sandhills Bogeys, remains neck and neck. The Bogeys (22-11, 15-10 Old North State League) split two games with the High Point Hushpuppies on Sunday following a 10-8 loss to the Oak City Gliders in a Saturday game. Both games were seven innings and not decided until the final one, with four High Point runs giving them a 4-2 win in game one, but the Bogeys walking off with a 4-3 victory in the nightcap.
The results of the weekend games left the Spinners (16-10, 15-10 ONSL) and Bogeys tied for the lead in the division. Sanford was scheduled to play at Brunswick Monday night, but regardless of the outcome of that game, Tuesday night’s Bogeys at Spinners game at 7 p.m. will put one team or the other in first place. Each team has games remaining after that before the regular season ends July 25.
The playoff schedule was decided late last week. The top two seeds in the postseason will get a bye, but these will almost assuredly be West leader Hendersonville (25-8, 20-4) and Brunswick (21-7, 19-6). Whoever wins the Central will likely be the third seed, with the runner-up battling Lexington (18-11, 15-10) for the fourth and fifth seeds. The top six teams make the playoffs, but neither Sanford nor Sandhills has clinched yet. First round games are July 27, the semifinals on the 28th, and the best-of-three championship series starts July 29. All playoff games will be at Jack D. Hughes Memorial Park in Pineville.
Saturday’s game got under way at 4 p.m. and saw the Spinners take a 3-0 lead in the third inning, when AJ Ciaccio and Gage Bibey reached and scored thanks to a Kaden Sigmon RBI double, a passed ball and an Andrew Shadburn sacrifice fly.
Spinners starter Chris Curler cruised through five innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run on seven strikeouts, but River City got to the Sanford bullpen in the middle and late innings, taking a 5-3 lead going to the bottom of the eighth. Bibey led off that half-inning with a double and later scored on a single by Brady Nathison. In the ninth, the Spinners got down to their last out for the second straight game. After a walk to Kanyon Gagich, two outs followed before a Gage Bibey single. The runners moved up on a passed ball and both scored when Sigmon lined a hard shot that the shortstop couldn’t handle, allowing both runs to score.
On Sunday, the Surfin’ Turfs led 6-1 after the top of the sixth, but two fielding errors and a Landon Jones single got two of those runs right back. With two out in the eighth, Jones and Ciaccio singled and then Deyon Cannon walked to load the bases. Back-to-back walks to Adam Joseph and Sigmon forced in two runs, but the next batter grounded out on a 3-2 pitch.
Sigmon, Jones and Ciaccio all had two hits for Sanford. Nathison pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed no hits and an unearned run.
