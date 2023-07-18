SPINNERS 1

The Spinners’ Adam Joseph reached base four times in Sunday’s game, drawing three walks and getting hit once, and scored and drove in one run.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

After a huge come-from-behind win Thursday night and another rainout Friday, the Sanford Spinners played two more one-run games over the weekend and scored a split.

Saturday evening at Tramway Park saw the team score a second straight walk-off victory, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a back-and-forth battle 6-5 over the River City Skippers, who had beaten the Spinners in a mercy-rule game three days earlier. However, Sunday evening brought a showdown with the Eastern Division leading Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs, and this time the Spinners were on the wrong end of the 6-5 score. Sanford scored twice in the eighth to pull within a run, but three straight flyouts in the ninth left the team short of another comeback win.