SANFORD — Steve Cicogna, 63, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Suffolk County, New York on March 17, 1960 to Mary Yvonne Moody and David Joseph Cicogna. Steve was married to Patsy Cicogna for 45 years. He was a dedicated employee for 44 years to Magneti Marelli in Sanford until the close of the business in 2021. He then went on to work at Sanford Golf Course where he was able to combine his love of golf with working outdoors. Steve attended Hillview Christian Assembly for over 30 years where he faithfully served in the sound room and with lawn care duties. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, watching the NY Mets and spending time with his grandsons.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Moody, her husband, David Moody; and brothers, Paul and John Cicogna.
Steve is survived by wife, Patsy Cicogna of Sanford; daughters, Crystal Cicogna, Tonya Herrmann and husband, Joe Herrmann; son, Anthony “Tony” Patrick Cicogna; grandsons, Preston Joseph Herrmann and Asher Clay Herrmann of Sanford; father, David Cicogna and wife, Pat of Ocala, Florida; sisters, Kathy Key of Sanford and Debbie Cicogna of Long Island, New York; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Hillview Christian Assembly. The funeral service will follow in the church with Pastor Ray Bodin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillview Christian Assembly in memory of Steve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.