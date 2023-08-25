SANFORD — Steve Cicogna, 63, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Suffolk County, New York on March 17, 1960 to Mary Yvonne Moody and David Joseph Cicogna. Steve was married to Patsy Cicogna for 45 years. He was a dedicated employee for 44 years to Magneti Marelli in Sanford until the close of the business in 2021. He then went on to work at Sanford Golf Course where he was able to combine his love of golf with working outdoors. Steve attended Hillview Christian Assembly for over 30 years where he faithfully served in the sound room and with lawn care duties. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, watching the NY Mets and spending time with his grandsons.