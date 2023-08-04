The National Christian School Athletic Association named Grace Christian’s Sarah Strong as its 2022-23 Girls’ Division 2 Basketball National Player of the Year recently. Strong has now won this national honor two years in a row.
Strong, a 6’2” junior forward ranked as one of the top recruits in the nation for the Class of 2024, has led the Lady Crusaders to an NCISAA 1A state championship in 2022 and then the 2A title in 2023, winning All-State honors both seasons as well as the Player of the Year award in her conference in both campaigns. Grace went 29-1 in her sophomore season and then 32-3 last year, when she was a junior.
The Lady Crusaders moved up a classification in the NCISAA between her sophomore and junior seasons and also played a tougher schedule, but remained a Division 2 school in the NCSAA classification system. She was even more dominant last year, averaging 22.6 points, along with 13.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
“Even with all her accolades on the court and the national spotlight shining bright on her, she is a WE player and not a ME player,” said Grace Christian head coach Chad Revelle, who pointed out that she was named a team captain in both of her seasons at Grace.
“One stat category she leads in that proves her willingness to share and find others is in assists,” said Revelle. “Sarah is a shy person and doesn’t clamor for the spotlight. I love her competitiveness and how she responds to any challenge!”
Strong, the daughter of former NC State men’s basketball standout Danny Strong and Harvard University All-American and WNBA All-Star Allison Feaster, is being recruited by top women’s basketball programs all across the country. She is ranked as the No. 2 recruit overall in her class by ESPN W 100/HoopGurlz, the No. 1 forward prospect in the class by ProspectsNation, and as the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina by PrepGirlsHoops.com.
In March, she was named as the Gatorade State Player of the Year for North Carolina.
In addition to Strong being named National Player of the Year, two of her Grace Christian teammates were named to the All-Southeast Super Region team by the NCSAA, those being her fellow rising seniors Halisi Whitley and forward Icyss Storm. Storm averaged 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season and Whitley 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. All three, and a number of other Grace players, play travel ball with Danny Strong’s Lady Strong program during the high school off-season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.