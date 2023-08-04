The National Christian School Athletic Association named Grace Christian’s Sarah Strong as its 2022-23 Girls’ Division 2 Basketball National Player of the Year recently. Strong has now won this national honor two years in a row.

Strong, a 6’2” junior forward ranked as one of the top recruits in the nation for the Class of 2024, has led the Lady Crusaders to an NCISAA 1A state championship in 2022 and then the 2A title in 2023, winning All-State honors both seasons as well as the Player of the Year award in her conference in both campaigns. Grace went 29-1 in her sophomore season and then 32-3 last year, when she was a junior.