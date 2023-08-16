Although most public schools statewide are preparing for their first day of school, in Lee County they’ve been there, done that.
Lee County Schools kicked off its new school year Monday, about two weeks in advance of other schools in the state. It was one of 15 school districts statewide to do so.
Interim Superintendent Chris Dossenbach said so far the school year is off to a good start.
“I thought it was a great first day,” he said. “I was able to visit all of our traditional schools. All the parents and students were excited to be back.”
He said parents shared in the enthusiasm, but for some it was a bit bittersweet.
“Parents were excited, but there is also an emotional time for parents, especially for parents of kindergarten students,” he said.
The move Lee County Schools and other school districts made by opening early is against state law. The first day of school this year, according to the state, is Aug. 28.
Despite the controversy surrounding the move, school is in session in Lee County and Dossenbach said students and staff are enthusiastic about it.
He said an early start hasn’t disrupted anything and he has not heard any grumbling from students, parents and staff about it.
“There is a lot of excitement regarding the calendar,” he said. “I think it certainly helps. It helps that they (students) can take exams before going home for Christmas break. We’ll get that back at the end of the year and get out two weeks earlier.”
Dossenbach passed out umbrellas to teachers on the first day acknowledging their worth and the administration’s support.
“We gave out small umbrellas symbolizing that we got you covered,” he said. “We spent a little time with staff and principals.”
“Everyone was pleased and excited and we’re off and running,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a great year.”
