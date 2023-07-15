I could have sworn I felt a mild breeze the other evening, interrupting the sticky and oppressively humid ninety-plus degree July weather. That hint of a breeze got me thinking about the reprieve of Fall weather we’ll get if we can just stick out the central North Carolina Summer for a few more months. And when my thoughts go to the Fall, I almost immediately think of that annual rite that welcomes a changing season, the Lee Regional Fair! Now I know, it may seem a little premature to begin thinking about the Fair in mid- July, but keep in mind it’s going to be here in less than 60 days.
Although July heat doesn’t always conjure up images of fall festivities, I would encourage everyone to start contemplating what exhibits you may consider entering in this year’s Lee Regional Fair. Fair entries are a great way to get involved in the fair firsthand and the list of categories is expansive. Entry classes run the gamut, and perennially popular items include baked goods, artwork, plants, photography, handicrafts, canned items, and much more. Categories are broken down by age group, so there is ample opportunity for young children through “seasoned” fairgoers to enter their best wares for judging. And I haven’t even mentioned the best part, generous fair premiums in each category.
