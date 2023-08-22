Community members and staff will have until Sept. 1 to submit their input into the search for the next superintendent to lead the Lee County Schools.

At a special called meeting on Aug. 17, the Lee County Board of Education hired the North Carolina School Boards Association to help facilitate its search for the next superintendent of LCS. The board is seeking direct input from interested students, parents, other members of the community, and staff to help shape the search process and to assist in defining the characteristics, experience, and skills desired in the next superintendent.