Community members and staff will have until Sept. 1 to submit their input into the search for the next superintendent to lead the Lee County Schools.
At a special called meeting on Aug. 17, the Lee County Board of Education hired the North Carolina School Boards Association to help facilitate its search for the next superintendent of LCS. The board is seeking direct input from interested students, parents, other members of the community, and staff to help shape the search process and to assist in defining the characteristics, experience, and skills desired in the next superintendent.
The board is inviting students, parents, and other members of the community to participate in a community survey that can be accessed and completed online by clicking the superintendent search survey link on the LCS website: https://www.lee.k12.nc.us/. All surveys must be completed by Friday, Sept. 1, with results to be compiled, summarized, and presented by NCSBA at the board meeting on Sept. 12.
In addition, all LCS employees will have an opportunity to complete a separate online staff survey. Details about completing the employee version of the superintendent search survey will be communicated via school system e-mail. All surveys must also be completed by Sept. 1.
In addition to input received from the surveys, local groups and organizations may submit written statements regarding the leadership qualities that they consider important in the next superintendent. Such statements should be submitted directly to NCSBA via e-mail at sthorp@ncsba.org and should be received no later than Sept. 1.
