GREENVILLE — Susan Leigh Wofford O’Beirne, 52, of Greenville, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, peacefully at ECU Health.

She was born in Lee County, on Jan. 16, 1971 to Doreen Beasley Wofford and Ralph Oliver Wofford. Susan worked for East Carolina University for 20 plus years in many different departments. She enjoyed shelling at the beach, Christmas time and spending time with her family, especially her husband, daughters and mother.