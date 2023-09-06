GREENVILLE — Susan Leigh Wofford O’Beirne, 52, of Greenville, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, peacefully at ECU Health.
She was born in Lee County, on Jan. 16, 1971 to Doreen Beasley Wofford and Ralph Oliver Wofford. Susan worked for East Carolina University for 20 plus years in many different departments. She enjoyed shelling at the beach, Christmas time and spending time with her family, especially her husband, daughters and mother.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Darrin Lee O’Beirne; children, Madeline Rose O’Beirne and Anna Kathryn O’Beirne, both of Greenville; mother, Doreen Beasley Wofford of Sanford; sister, Pamela Wofford Jones of Raleigh; brother, Ralph A. Wofford and wife, Kelli of Vass and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville.
A funeral service will be held in Sanford in the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. with The Revs. Jim Stone and Don Stone officiating. Burial will follow at the Lemon Springs United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory of Greenville and Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home of Sanford.
