Sanford Mayor Pro-Tem Charles Taylor announced on Monday that he will file for re-election.
Taylor, first joined the City Council in 2007 and was re-elected in three subsequent elections in Ward 2 .
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sanford Mayor Pro-Tem Charles Taylor announced on Monday that he will file for re-election.
Taylor, first joined the City Council in 2007 and was re-elected in three subsequent elections in Ward 2 .
“Arguably I represent some of the best people we have in our community.,” said Taylor, who was elected mayor pro-tem late last summer.
“I have been richly blessed in serving those not only in my ward but in this city.”
Taylor said he has brought many projects to the table including the splash pad and park, revitalization of Depot Park Stage, the very successful City Summer Concert Series, started Back the Blue with Dusty Phillips as well the enhanced lighting program.
This past budget vote, Taylor championed raises for employees to assist in employee retention.
“None of us on city council would be effective at all without the consistent work of our staff.” said Taylor. “We have the most conscientious employees around and we needed to do what we did to ensure the level and quality of service would remain the same.”
According to Taylor there are a lot of things left to accomplish.
“Finishing the Unified Development Ordinance is a top priority,”said Taylor, who chairs the Joint Planning Commission. “We have so many things coming at us the biggest of which is managing our growth.
Staying on the board was not an option.
“My intentions were to complete my fourth term and be done — never say never,” Taylor said. “About six months ago I started talking to people in my ward about the upcoming election. I received a lot of comments about running again. I have as much gas in my tank as I had in 2007 so after lots of prayer the choice was clear.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.