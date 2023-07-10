MONCURE — Ted Edward Cross, 78 of Moncure, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the UNC Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Center in Pittsboro, with his family by his side.
He was born April 28, 1945 to Roland Cross and Irene Johnson Cross. He was a Good Christian Person. He loved his family.
As a father of three girls; Kim (Kent) Dickens of Moncure, Kathy (Scott) Karstaedt of Moncure and Lisa (John) Helbling of West End.
Ted was married for 58 years to Mary Carter Cross. He has two sisters; Jackie Smith of Moncure and Dianne (Don) Jones of Manteo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, 13 wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
He retired from Carolina Power & Light / Progress Energy Coal Plant in Moncure after 20 years of service.
Ted attended Buckhorn Church in Corinth from his childhood and was an active member. He held many church positions over the years and together, with his wife, led the youth group. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He did sell and trade a “few” trucks and cars and enjoyed family trips to the beach.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you can send a memorial gift to Cape Fear Community Club, c/o Nick Wicker, 2238 NC Hwy. 42, Moncure, NC 27559.
The family will be at the home of Kim and Kent Dickens.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.