 Submitted photo

On opening night of the closing Summer Conservatory of the year on the Temple Mainstage, the Temple Theatre was awarded the 2022 NCTC Constance Welsh Theatre for Youth Award.

Joining Producing Artistic Director, Peggy Taphorn, and Associate Artistic Director/Education Director, Gavan Pamer, on stage was NCTC Board President, Judy Osborne and Mia Self. Each year, the NCTC Board of Directors presents the prestigious NCTC Awards to companies, schools, and individuals that have exhibited leadership roles in their community, as well as artistic, professional, or educational excellence.