On opening night of the closing Summer Conservatory of the year on the Temple Mainstage, the Temple Theatre was awarded the 2022 NCTC Constance Welsh Theatre for Youth Award.
Joining Producing Artistic Director, Peggy Taphorn, and Associate Artistic Director/Education Director, Gavan Pamer, on stage was NCTC Board President, Judy Osborne and Mia Self. Each year, the NCTC Board of Directors presents the prestigious NCTC Awards to companies, schools, and individuals that have exhibited leadership roles in their community, as well as artistic, professional, or educational excellence.
Temple Theatre was chosen as the 2022 NCTC Constance Welsh Theatre for Youth Award recipient, honoring the outstanding work Temple has done with young people in the community. This is the second NCTC Award for Temple Theatre, following the presentation of the George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award in 2002.
“We are thrilled to have received this award,” Producing Artistic Director Peggy Taphorn said. “We are very proud of our youth offerings, and share it with all the youth educators who are sharing their time and talent with our creative young people throughout the state.”
Built in 1925 as a Vaudeville house, Temple Theatre stands today as a monument to Sanford’s impressive artistic footprint. Almost 100 years ago, the theatre was a hotspot for New York-based theatre troupes passing through on their way to Florida, thanks in large part to its convenient location minutes away from the railroad station. As the railroad boom subsided and time passed, the theatre transformed to accommodate the needs of the area, converting to a movie theatre, a furniture store and a men’s clothing outlet before eventually shuttering its windows in 1965.
In 1981, the son of the theatre’s original owner led the Sanford community in restoration efforts, starting with its registration as a National Historic Site and securing a grant from the North Carolina Legislature. After a few years of construction, in 1984, Temple Theatre opened its doors once again. While the updates made during those three years brought the Temple into a new age, much of the original architecture was kept intact.
Now, more than 40 years later, Temple Theatre, Central Carolina’s Center for the Performing Arts, provides professional, high-quality productions year-round, numerous youth opportunities and a myriad of special events.
Temple Theatre’s educational programs have grown tenfold in the past 15 years and are on track to continue to expand, thanks to their newly renovated, fully ADA-accessible Education Building, which will be unveiled later this fall.
For more information about Temple Theatre and their youth programs, visit templeshows.org. The 2023-2024 “Million Dollar” Mainstage Season opens with Annie, Sept. 7-24. Tickets are available online at templeshows.org, and ticket discounts are available for students, military, and Lee County Educators.
