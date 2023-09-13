SPRING LAKE — Terrel Antwon McGee, 26, of Spring Lake, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Terrel was born on April 15, 1997, to Jacquelyn Diane (McGee) Brittain and Jeffrey Dean Edwards of Sanford. He transitioned home on Sept. 7, 2023.
Terrel was a fun, loving, kind spirit. He was a man of few words, but if he told you he loved you he meant it.
Terrel received his education from Sampson County school system where he was a star athlete. He worked as a forklift operator at Pentair, in Sanford.
In admiration and love, we bid farewell to a beloved son, brother, and uncle.
Preceding him in death were his grandfather, Willie Lee McGee; grandmother, Margaret Virginia, Heck McGee and Daryl Antonio Buie.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Jacquelyn Diane (McGee) Brittain of Spring Lake; father, Jeffrey Dean Edwards of Sanford; brothers, Daniel McGee of Sanford, Brian Yarborough of Raleigh and Jeffrey Edwards Jr.; sisters: Jaslyn Walker (Jermaine) of Fuquay-Varina, Natalie McGee (Carl) of Lillington, Ahlishyah Heck (Tony) of Broadway, Dinetta Singletary, and Carlin Heart; special friends, Aniyah Henry, Larry Blanks and Juane Summers and a host niece, nephews, loved ones and friends.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests everyone to please wear a face covering. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
