PINNACLE — Terry Lee Perdue, 70, of Pinnacle, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Mr. Perdue was born in Guilford County to Doris M. Perdue and Albert Earl Perdue. Terry was a jokester who loved his family. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Perdue, Timothy Godfrey, Della Morgan, Edith Perdue, Willie Godfrey (Peggy Godfrey), Marie Godfrey Sheffield and Kay Godfrey Mitchell.