PINNACLE — Terry Lee Perdue, 70, of Pinnacle, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Mr. Perdue was born in Guilford County to Doris M. Perdue and Albert Earl Perdue. Terry was a jokester who loved his family. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Perdue, Timothy Godfrey, Della Morgan, Edith Perdue, Willie Godfrey (Peggy Godfrey), Marie Godfrey Sheffield and Kay Godfrey Mitchell.
Mr. Perdue is survived by his mother, Doris M. Godfrey; siblings, Diane Marion, Darlene Turner (Ronnie), Deborah Walker (Ron), Regina Daniels, Paula Rinehart (Steve), Linda Patterson (Halford), Joe Godfrey (Lois), Jack Godfrey (Debra) and Ronnie Godfrey (Phyllis) and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lemon Springs United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
