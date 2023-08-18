After a rainout earlier this year, a makeup concert is scheduled for this weekend. The Anointed Ones will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
After a rainout earlier this year, a makeup concert is scheduled for this weekend. The Anointed Ones will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
THE ANOINTED ONES Members/Instruments
Travis Seymour-Vocalist
DeCarlos White-Vocalist
Gaston Collins-Vocalist
BJ Murchison-Bass Guitar
Jeremiah McIver-Guitar/Keys
Chris Ledbetter-Drums
BAND FOUNDED: 2009 BASED: Sanford
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
Gospel Quartet with influences of Mighty Clouds of Joy and hints of Lee Williams and Spiritual QC’s. Known for song, “Just Keep Praying”. Don’t be surprised to hear an oldie or some Motown tunes.
ANY ORIGINAL MATERIAL? Yes
NUGGETS
Travis Seymour is currently Coach and Ascend Academy and played second Base (2 time all-state) Lee Christian before graduating in 2003. Played baseball collegiately at St. Andrews and East Carolina. DeCarlos White has been known to dominate a kitchen-just ask him for a sample of his Turkey BBQ. Gaston Collins has taught for over 25 years and Coaches Basketball at Southern Lee, where he notched his 200th win in 2019, a feat accomplished in 10 years. BJ Murchison has produced many albums for local Gospel Quartets. Jeremiah McIver is a phenomenal musician that can play virtually every instrument.
SOCIAL:www.facebook.com/1186756924774663
or just search The Anointed Ones
CONTACT: 919-895-8013
