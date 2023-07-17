Q: I was raised by my grandmother after my mother died of alcoholism. Grandma instilled in me a love for Jesus by leading me to Christ and teaching me how to read and understand the Scriptures. When I would try out a nasty word on her, emulating my friends, instead of slapping my mouth, she opened the Bible and helped me memorize 1 Corinthians 15:33. To this day at 55 years old, whenever I hear a friend or colleague express themselves using corrupt language, these words come to mind. It seems that society has successfully convinced the populace — even people within the church — that vile speech is acceptable, particularly if a person is simply quoting someone else. Surely, man cannot redefine the standard. – B.L.
A: The Bible speaks of corrupt language. Paul writes: “Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers” (Ephesians 4:29).
