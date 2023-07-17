Q: There isn’t much said these days about “the pure-hearted.” We are surrounded by a vile environment filled with hatred and corruption, filling hearts with fear. When I go just about anywhere, it’s hard to find many smiles or acts of kindness. If I extend kindness to someone, it seems difficult for them to receive. – P.H.

A: The heart is more than a bodily organ. It’s called the seat of emotions. Fear, love, courage, anger, sorrow, and hatred are ascribed to the heart. It’s come to stand for the center of the mortal, spiritual, and intellectual life of a person. The heart is said to be the seat of a person’s conscience and life.

This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.