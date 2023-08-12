Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, The MixTapes will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
The MixTapesMEMBERS/INSTRUMENTS
Wendy Hager Kreitman — Lead Vocals
Art Champagne — Lead Guitar
Sean Timmons — Bass and Vocals
Nancy Bierman — Keyboard and Vocals
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?The MixTapes play a mix of rock, pop, country, and Motown- crowd pleasers that’ll have you singing along and dancing. Get ready for a dance party at Depot Park of your favorite tunes. A tightly woven band that will deliver a powerful sound and variety of tunes.
Wendy Hager returns to her hometown of Sanford. Hager, who now teaches in Raleigh was a product of Lee Senior High School Class of 2003. Before forming MixTapes, Hager performed with Ol’ North State and Raw Honey. Each member has years of experience and played with several bands around the Triangle.
