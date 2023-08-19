Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, The Occasional Milkshake will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
THE OCCASIONAL MILKSHAKE MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTS
Mark Bryan: Lead Guitar/Mandolin/Vocals
Hank Futch: Upright Bass/Vocals
Gary Greene: Drums/Vocals
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
A set list that combines a whole range of music from Hootie covers to bluegrass to punk as well as several Milkshake originals. Buckle up it will be a musical journey like no other.
Nuggets: The Occasional Milkshake, which got its name simply from the fact you don’t enjoy a milkshake every day and this band doesn’t get together every day. When they do get together, expect a set that runs the gamut. From traditional rock n roll to original tunes as performed by original band members of two important bands Hootie & The Blowfish and The Blue Dogs to great covers of other influential bands. Mark Bryan, founding member of Hootie & The Blowfish is the lead guitarist. Prior to his 34 year stint with Hootie & The Blowfish, Bryan formed an acoustic duo with Hootie Frontman Darius Rucker in 1986, The Wolf Brothers, while at University of South Carolina. Eventually Bryan and Rucker met Dean Felber and Jim Sonefield and formed Hootie & The Blowfish, which released their debut album, Cracked Rear View. Hootie’s Cracked Rear View was sold over 21 million copies remains in the top 20 top selling albums of all-time and has been certified platinum 21 times. Hootie & The Blowfish has won 2 Grammy’s including Best New Artist in 1996. Bryan, who lives in Charleston, SC formed Chucktown Music Group and works with local artists providing guidance on marketing, licensing, promotion and recording services. Bryan is credited with co-writing or writing “Hold My Hand”, “Time” and “Let Her Cry” all 3 top-10 charting tunes for Hootie & The Blowfish.
Percussionist Gary Greene (Cravin’ Melon, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Early Ray and Patrick Davis Midnight Choir) has spent 27 years providing backing vocals as well as percussion, drums, piano and banjo with Hootie & The Blowfish. While serving in a guest artist role, Greene was a vocalist/percussionist on Big Head Todd & The Monsters Live at the Fillmore Show. Greene resides with his wife Cherie and daughter in Rock Hill (Rock Thrill), SC.
The Blue Dogs were formed with Hank Futch and Bobby Houck started the Acoustic Duo playing Bluegrass and Country Covers. Futch and Houck, who were in cub scouts together added a few members and started touring throughout the Eastern Seaboard, ultimately joining Hootie & the Blowfish on tour and opening for Hootie starting in April, 1996. Futch is in his 36th year with the Blue Dogs and is a member of College of Charleston Board of Trustees. When not on the stage, Futch can be found behind a grill or smoker a passion that he has carved out into a lucrative side gig.
Contact: Fishco Management 803-254-6977
