The Occasional Milkshake with members Mark Bryan, Gary Greene and Hank Futch will be on stage Thursday.

Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, The Occasional Milkshake will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.