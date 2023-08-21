Q: Many people in my life have gone through terrible times of illness, disasters of all kinds, and great disappointments. I’ve tried to be an encouragement to these friends and family, reminding them of God’s promises that He will never leave or forsake us. I’m ashamed to say that now I’m facing some terrible news that threatens my health and ability to care for myself, and all my good encouragement to others is not bringing me relief. I feel like a hypocrite. What is the answer to overcoming this great despair? – S.E.

A: It has been said that anxiety and fear are like baby tigers: The more you feed them, the stronger they grow.

This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.