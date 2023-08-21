Q: Many people in my life have gone through terrible times of illness, disasters of all kinds, and great disappointments. I’ve tried to be an encouragement to these friends and family, reminding them of God’s promises that He will never leave or forsake us. I’m ashamed to say that now I’m facing some terrible news that threatens my health and ability to care for myself, and all my good encouragement to others is not bringing me relief. I feel like a hypocrite. What is the answer to overcoming this great despair? – S.E.
A: It has been said that anxiety and fear are like baby tigers: The more you feed them, the stronger they grow.
It is hard to trust God when danger threatens or everything seems to be collapsing around us. Fear can banish faith, but faith can banish fear. Faith isn’t pretending our problems don’t exist, nor is it simply blind optimism. Faith points us beyond our problems to the hope we have in Christ. True faith involves trust — trust in what Christ has done for us, and trust in God’s goodness and mercy.
Certainly for the Christian, the opposite of fear is trusting in God and His unchanging love. Once we realize God is in control and He holds us in His loving hands, we can meet life’s dangers and uncertainties with confidence. After all, if we can trust God for our eternal salvation, can’t we also trust Him for our lives right now?
The Bible says, “The Lord is on my side; I will not fear” (Psalm 118:6). “The Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord will give grace and glory; no good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11).
No situation is beyond God’s control. Believe this: “Fear not the future; God is already there.”
This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
